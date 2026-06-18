Texas Business Court Reaffirms Jurisdictional Standards In Real Estate Development Dispute

The Texas Business Court recently addressed whether a plaintiff's contractual limitation on damages recovery defeats the court's $5 million jurisdictional threshold. In Pradera SFR, LLC v. American Housing Ventures, LLC...

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The Texas Business Court continues to shape the landscape for commercial litigation in the state. In a recent opinion, Pradera SFR, LLC v. American Housing Ventures, LLC, Judge Marialyn Barnard of the Fourth Division denied a plea to the jurisdiction, reinforcing well-established Texas principles governing how courts assess the amount in controversy at the pleading stage.

Background: Real Estate Development Project and Subsequent Copyright Dispute

This case stems from the Pradera Project — a 250-home single-family rental development in San Antonio’s Culebra Corridor. Pradera SFR owned the project, and American Housing Ventures (AHV) acted as development manager under a Development Agreement.

The dispute’s origins trace to a 2021 copyright infringement lawsuit filed by Kipp Flores Architects (KFA). According to Pradera SFR, AHV allegedly shared KFA’s copyrighted architectural plans with another firm and instructed that firm to incorporate KFA’s plans into the Pradera Project without proper authorization.

In 2023, Pradera SFR, AHV, and KFA participated in mediation and executed a Settlement Agreement. Critically, Pradera SFR contends it expressly retained certain indemnity claims against AHV, though limited to available proceeds under AHV’s insurance policy with United Specialty Insurance Company (USIC). When Pradera SFR later sought to enforce these indemnity rights in federal court, that action was dismissed without prejudice. Thus, Pradera SFR refiled its claim in the Texas Business Court.

The Jurisdictional Challenge

AHV responded with a plea to the jurisdiction, arguing Pradera SFR’s claims failed to meet the Business Court’s statutory $5 million amount-in-controversy threshold under Texas Government Code Section 25A.004(d). AHV contended that the Settlement Agreement’s insurance-proceeds limitation capped any potential recovery — either at the $2 million policy limit or, given USIC’s coverage denial, nothing at all.

The Court’s Analysis

Judge Barnard applied longstanding Texas Supreme Court precedent from Bland Indep. Sch. Dist. v. Blue and Tex. Dep’t of Parks & Wildlife v. Miranda to resolve the jurisdictional question.

Pleadings Control at This Stage

When a defendant challenges the amount in controversy, the plaintiff’s pleadings are generally determinative unless (1) there is proof of fraud; (2) the amount was pleaded as a sham solely for the purpose of wrongfully obtaining jurisdiction; or (3) the defendant can readily establish that the amount in controversy does not meet the jurisdictional threshold.

No Preview of the Merits Required

A plea to the jurisdiction cannot force a plaintiff to prove its damages to establish jurisdiction. As the court noted, requiring plaintiffs to “try their entire case” at the jurisdictional stage would defeat the purpose of the pleading-stage analysis.

Merits Questions Are Distinct from Jurisdiction

AHV argued the insurance-proceeds limitation of the Settlement Agreement limits Pradera SFR’s potential recovery. However, this argument is fundamentally a merits question —specifically, whether the limitation is enforceable and whether it may be rescinded or reformed based on fraudulent inducement or mistake. The court held that these issues cannot be resolved through a jurisdictional plea.

The court also rejected AHV’s forum-shopping argument, noting that the federal court’s dismissal without prejudice did not preclude Pradera SFR from pursuing its state-law claims in the Texas Business Court.

Key Takeaways for Texas Businesses

Based on the court’s ruling in Pradera SFR, LLC v. American Housing Ventures, LLC, Texas businesses may wish to consider the following:

1. Jurisdictional Challenges Have Limits.

Defendants seeking to defeat Texas Business Court jurisdiction based on amount-in-controversy arguments may face an uphill battle. Unless clear evidence of fraudulent or sham pleading exists or the defendant can establish that the amount in controversy is insufficient, courts may accept the plaintiff’s allegations as pled.

2. Settlement Agreement Limitations Are Merits Issues.

Courts will typically analyze contractual caps on damages or insurance-proceeds limitations on the merits — not at the jurisdictional threshold.

3. Insurance Compliance Matters.

This case underscores the importance of documenting insurance obligations in development agreements. Pradera SFR’s allegations regarding AHV’s failure to maintain required coverage throughout the project term became a central component of the dispute.

4. Retained Claims Require Precision. When settling complex commercial disputes, parties should consider defining retained claims and confirming that any underlying insurance actually provides the contemplated coverage.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.