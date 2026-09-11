“No Comment” Culture: Why Silence Is Often The Riskiest Legal Strategy

A “no comment” response is sometimes the right call when a legal problem arises. As a blanket policy, however, it lets allegations go unanswered, deadlines pass, evidence disappear, and manageable disputes grow into expensive litigation. The businesses that fare best are usually the ones that say little publicly while acting decisively behind the scenes.

When a company receives a demand letter, an employee raises a serious allegation, or a regulator asks questions, much of the advice it hears is to “say nothing.” In the world of social media and the 24-hour news cycle, that silence may be perceived as an admission and color the issue for as long as it lasts.

For New Jersey businesses, the better approach is not to eliminate “no comment,” but to understand when silence protects the company and when it creates unnecessary risk.

Declining to Comment Is Not a Legal Strategy

An important distinction exists between declining to comment publicly and failing to act internally.

A company may be entirely justified in refusing to discuss a pending dispute with the media, customers, competitors, or other third parties. Internally, however, silence rarely substitutes for investigation and decision-making.

Once a company becomes aware of a potential claim or significant legal issue, management may need to preserve documents, notify insurers, investigate the underlying facts, assess contractual obligations, and determine whether regulatory or litigation deadlines apply. Simply instructing employees not to discuss the matter does none of that.

The Risks of Ignoring a Demand Letter

A demand letter does not necessarily mean that litigation is imminent, and it certainly does not mean that the allegations are correct. But ignoring one can be a mistake. A demand letter may identify a contractual dispute, employment claim, intellectual property issue, alleged business tort, or other potential cause of action. It may also include a deadline to respond or preserve certain information.

The appropriate response will depend on the circumstances. In some cases, counsel may recommend a substantive response. In others, a short acknowledgment or request for additional information may be sufficient. There are also situations in which responding could unnecessarily escalate the dispute. The key is to make that decision deliberately rather than letting the deadline pass because no one wanted to engage with the problem.

An unanswered demand can also complicate later negotiations. A party that receives no response may conclude that the company is unwilling to engage, indifferent to the allegations, or preparing for litigation. Even when those assumptions are incorrect, they can influence how the opposing party approaches the dispute. Many commercial disputes are resolved before litigation through negotiation, mediation, or a structured business resolution, and a company that refuses to engage at all may lose those opportunities before legal fees and business disruption increase.

That does not mean every demand deserves a settlement or even a response. Sometimes the strongest position is to reject the claim firmly and prepare to defend it. But a deliberate response can provide information that silence cannot. It may reveal the other party’s objectives, identify misunderstandings, narrow the issues, or create an opportunity for a business solution. Experienced counsel can help determine whether engagement advances the company’s interests or simply gives the opposing party unnecessary leverage.

Employment Complaints Require Particular Care

The risks of a “no comment” culture can be especially significant in the employment context. An employee complaint involving discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wage-and-hour violations, workplace safety, or other misconduct should not simply disappear into management’s inbox. Depending on the nature of the complaint, the company may have obligations to investigate and take appropriate remedial action.

That does not mean every workplace complaint requires a formal investigation conducted by outside counsel. It does mean companies should have procedures for identifying serious allegations and deciding how to handle them.

The initial response also matters. Management should generally avoid promising an outcome, dismissing the complaint without investigation, or making statements that could later be characterized as admissions. A measured response, one that acknowledges the complaint, explains that the company will review the matter, and involves appropriate personnel or counsel, can protect both the employee and the company while the facts are being established.

Regulatory Silence Can Be Even More Dangerous

Companies operating in regulated industries face another concern: silence does not necessarily stop a government inquiry.

Treat a subpoena, civil investigative demand, regulatory notice, or request for information differently from an ordinary business communication. An inadequate response may trigger statutory deadlines, certification requirements, document-preservation obligations, or penalties.

The company should first determine precisely what has been requested, who issued the request, what authority the requesting agency is exercising, and what deadlines apply. That does not mean the company should immediately provide everything requested. In some circumstances, the scope of a request can be negotiated, objections may be appropriate, or the company may need to clarify what information is responsive.

Silence Can Allow Evidence to Disappear

One of the biggest risks of delay is losing evidence. Relevant information may exist in emails, text messages, collaboration platforms, accounting systems, employee devices, customer records, social media accounts, or other electronic systems. Routine data-retention policies may automatically delete information unless you take steps to preserve it.

Once litigation or a government investigation is reasonably anticipated, a company may need to take appropriate steps to preserve potentially relevant information. Depending on the circumstances, that can include issuing a litigation hold and identifying the individuals and systems likely to contain relevant evidence.

Waiting until a lawsuit is filed may be too late. This is one reason early legal advice can be valuable even when no lawsuit has been commenced. Counsel can help the company distinguish an ordinary business disagreement from a situation that requires immediate preservation and other protective measures.

Public Statements Require a Different Kind of Discipline

If there is one area where “no comment” may be entirely appropriate, it is public discussion of an active legal dispute. Executives and employees may feel compelled to respond when a former employee, customer, competitor, or business partner accuses the company. Social media can make that temptation even stronger.

However, a public statement intended to defend the company’s reputation can later become evidence in litigation. An employee’s social media post may be attributed to the company, and an accusation directed at another person or business could create defamation or other legal exposure. Companies facing a high-profile dispute should consider establishing a clear communications protocol, including identifying who is authorized to speak publicly and when legal review is appropriate.

What New Jersey Businesses Should Do Instead

Rather than adopting a blanket “no comment” policy, New Jersey businesses should have a process to identify and address potential legal problems. That process should generally include the following steps:

Identify the issue promptly. Determine whether the matter involves a potential lawsuit, regulatory inquiry, employment complaint, contractual dispute, or another significant source of exposure.

Determine whether the matter involves a potential lawsuit, regulatory inquiry, employment complaint, contractual dispute, or another significant source of exposure. Preserve potentially relevant information. Consider whether a litigation hold or other preservation measures are appropriate before routine document-retention practices cause information to be lost.

Consider whether a litigation hold or other preservation measures are appropriate before routine document-retention practices cause information to be lost. Control internal and external communications. Employees should know who is authorized to discuss the matter and should not speculate publicly or make unauthorized statements.

Employees should know who is authorized to discuss the matter and should not speculate publicly or make unauthorized statements. Notify the appropriate parties. Depending on the circumstances, that may include senior management, the company’s insurer, risk-management personnel, or legal counsel.

Depending on the circumstances, that may include senior management, the company’s insurer, risk-management personnel, or legal counsel. Identify deadlines. Demand letters, subpoenas, contracts, statutes, and regulations may impose deadlines that cannot safely be ignored.

Demand letters, subpoenas, contracts, statutes, and regulations may impose deadlines that cannot safely be ignored. Assess the business consequences. Legal exposure is only part of the equation. The company should consider customer relationships, employees, financing, reputation, and other business interests.

Legal exposure is only part of the equation. The company should consider customer relationships, employees, financing, reputation, and other business interests. Consider early resolution. Litigation is sometimes unavoidable, but early negotiation or mediation may provide a more practical solution in appropriate cases.

The right response will vary considerably from one situation to another. A harassment complaint, a contract dispute, and a government investigation require very different approaches.

The Better Rule: Say Less When Necessary, But Act Early

There is nothing inherently wrong with saying “no comment.” In the right circumstances, it is a sensible way to avoid unnecessary statements while a company evaluates its legal position. The problem begins when “no comment” becomes a substitute for decision-making.

Businesses are not protected by ignoring legal problems. They are protected by recognizing them early, preserving what needs to be preserved, meeting applicable obligations, and making deliberate decisions about when and how to respond. In many situations, the strongest legal strategy will involve saying very little publicly while doing quite a bit internally. That may mean investigating allegations, preserving evidence, protecting contractual rights, responding to regulators, engaging with an opposing party, or preparing for litigation.