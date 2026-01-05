From Premiere To Pipeline: How A Film's Success Builds Business

Following the successful Venice premiere of Kim Novak's Vertigo, for which Sterlington served as financial, production, and distribution counsel, the firm has continued to support the film's global premiere tour.

The premieres in Venice, Deauville, and Reykjavik – the last as guests of the President of Iceland – were cinematic milestones and platforms for strengthening client relationships and generating new opportunities.

The Business of a Premiere

Partner Larry Waks, who represented the firm at the premieres, met with existing clients, including Christie Brinkley's Bellissima Prosecco, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Remy Cointreau's worldwide general counsel, Muriel Suarez. The tour also provided an opportunity to connect with industry leaders such as director Guillermo del Toro and actor/director Colman Domingo.

Sterlington is now engaged as counsel for at least eight new film projects for the producer-client, Medianoche Productions, including an upcoming film involving Guillermo del Toro.

Building Relationships Beyond the Kim Novak's Vertigo Premiere

One of these new projects, a documentary about U.S. neurosurgeons on the front lines in Dnipro, Ukraine, was fully financed within weeks. For this project, Sterlington's deep international capabilities, including Larry's Russian language skills, is a key asset in assisting with the production.

This success demonstrates our full-lifecycle approach to client partnerships. Sterlington received a prime credit in Kim Novak's Vertigo and will be credited in all upcoming films.

Read more about the legal strategy behind the film's production in our Q&A with Larry Waks.

