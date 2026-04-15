FCC Requests Public Comment On Measures To Advance Domestic Drone Innovation

The FCC issued a Public Notice seeking comment on ways to further unleash American drone dominance by enabling domestic unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and counter-UAS technologies.

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The FCC issued a Public Notice seeking comment on ways to further unleash American drone dominance by enabling domestic unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and counter-UAS technologies.

Our coverage outlines the Commission’s focus areas, including modernizing UAS licensing, expanding access to spectrum, creating new testbeds and clarifying the regulatory framework for counter-UAS operations.

This proceeding builds on recent FCC actions and broader federal efforts to strengthen U.S. leadership in drone and defense technologies.

Comments are due May 1, 2026, with reply comments due May 18, 2026.

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