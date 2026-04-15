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15 April 2026

FCC Requests Public Comment On Measures To Advance Domestic Drone Innovation

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The FCC issued a Public Notice seeking comment on ways to further unleash American drone dominance by enabling domestic unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and counter-UAS technologies.
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Jennifer L. Richter,Sean T. Conway,Virginia Hiner Antypas
+4 Authors
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The FCC issued a Public Notice seeking comment on ways to further unleash American drone dominance by enabling domestic unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and counter-UAS technologies.

Our coverage outlines the Commission’s focus areas, including modernizing UAS licensing, expanding access to spectrum, creating new testbeds and clarifying the regulatory framework for counter-UAS operations. 

This proceeding builds on recent FCC actions and broader federal efforts to strengthen U.S. leadership in drone and defense technologies.

Comments are due May 1, 2026, with reply comments due May 18, 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Jennifer L. Richter
Jennifer L. Richter
Photo of Sean T. Conway
Sean T. Conway
Photo of Steven Rowings
Steven Rowings
Photo of Virginia Hiner Antypas
Virginia Hiner Antypas
Photo of Halie Peacher
Halie Peacher
Photo of Sharanya Sriram
Sharanya Sriram
Photo of Alexandra Van Cleef
Alexandra Van Cleef
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