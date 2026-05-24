The FTC's "Active Listening" Settlements: Lessons On AI Marketing, Consent, And Vendor Liability

The Federal Trade Commission has sanctioned three companies for falsely marketing an "Active Listening" service that claimed to capture consumers' conversations through smart device microphones for targeted advertising.

Frankfurt Kurnit provides high quality legal services to clients in many industries and disciplines worldwide. With leading practices in entertainment, advertising, IP, technology, litigation, corporate, estate planning, charitable organizations, professional responsibility and other areas — Frankfurt Kurnit helps clients face challenging legal issues and meet their goals with efficient solutions.

Article Insights

Andrew Folks’s articles from Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz are most popular: with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

Undoubtedly the topic raised most frequently once a new acquaintance discovers my profession: whether their phone eavesdrops and serves ads based on what it overhears. It's understandably difficult to disabuse the reasonable consumer of this notion, thanks in part to more than two decades of Silicon Valley marketing itself as omniscient to inflate its ad-targeting pitch.

In the latest Federal Trade Commission enforcement action, three companies were sanctioned for extending that marketing mythmaking into deception. On May 21, 2026, the FTC announced settlements with Cox Media Group and two digital marketing firms, MindSift LLC and 1010 Digital Works LLC, over claims they deceived small business customers about an AI-powered advertising service.

What Happened

According to three FTC complaints, the companies allegedly marketed "Active Listening" as a service that could capture and analyze consumers' real-world conversations through smart device microphones (e.g., phones, TVs, speakers) and serve hyper-targeted ads to consumers in specific geographic areas based on what they were overheard saying.

The pitches were unsubtle. CMG's websites told small businesses "Don't Just Know What They're Searching For — Know What They're Talking About," and even acknowledged the optics: “Creepy? Sure. Great for marketing? Definitely.” MindSift and 1010 Digital, for their part, supplied CMG with the underlying marketing copy and ghostwrote responses to skeptical prospects, assuring would-be buyers that consumers had agreed to this intimate access through clickwrap terms of service at app download.

The claims did not hold up to FTC scrutiny:

The companies collected no voice data at all. Instead, they were reselling email lists purchased from data brokers at a significant markup.

The companies identified boilerplate terms of service as the basis for consumer consent for voice data collection. The FTC rejected the equivalence, asserting that general acceptance of terms “do not constitute 'opt-in consent' for such an invasive service.”

Under the proposed orders, CMG will pay $880,000 and MindSift and 1010 Digital will each pay $25,000. All three are subject to 20-year monitorships. The marketing firms faced an additional count for providing CMG with the “means and instrumentalities” to deceive its customers – the FTC's theory for reaching parties actors who supply others with tools to deceive – through prewritten sales pitches and FAQ responses.

Key Takeaways

AI marketing is an enforcement priority. Deception in this space has been a focus since Operation AI Comply in 2024, and many read the current administration's Rytr reversal last year as a retreat. CMG says otherwise. Selling the tool vs. writing the lie. Read alongside the erstwhile Rytr settlement, these cases sketch a rough framework for “means and instrumentalities” liability in AI marketing. Rytr rejected liability where a vendor merely offered a tool capable of misuse – there, drafting fake product reviews. MindSift and 1010 Digital provide the counterfactual: furnishing the actual deceptive content a reseller uses – marketing materials, sales pitches, and canned FAQs – goes beyond neutral capability. Rytr's tools could generate deception; MindSift's and 1010 Digital's were deceptive on delivery. Any theory may decay quickly under this mercurial administration, but for now the line is coherent: the FTC likely won't punish you for selling a tool someone else might use, but it will if you hand your reseller the specific lies. Generic consent does not cover invasive uses. The consent element here was incidental but instructive. To this FTC, clicking through generic app terms of service is insufficient for invasive services like voice surveillance. Consent obtained for one general purpose cannot be stretched to cover materially different and more sensitive data practices. The more invasive the collection, the more specific and conspicuous the consent must be. Please don't market your technology as "creepy." It shouldn't take a lawyer for you to know there's a good chance doing so will show up in a complaint one day.

www.fkks.com

This alert provides general coverage of its subject area. We provide it with the understanding that Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz is not engaged herein in rendering legal advice, and shall not be liable for any damages resulting from any error, inaccuracy, or omission. Our attorneys practice law only in jurisdictions in which they are properly authorized to do so. We do not seek to represent clients in other jurisdictions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.