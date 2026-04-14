New Advertising Code For Food Products

As of 1 February 2026, stricter rules apply to advertising food products aimed at children and young people. The revised Advertising Code for Food Products (RVV 2026) has now entered into force. For anyone involved in marketing campaigns, packaging design, or influencer agreements in the food sector, it is essential to understand and apply these new rules.

Age limit: protection up to 16 years

The most significant change is the increase in the age limit. Under the RVV 2019, the advertising ban applied to children up to the age of 13. Under the RVV 2026, the ban now covers not only children but also young people up to the age of 16.

There are three exceptions to this ban. Advertising is permitted if:

it has been created in cooperation with the government or a recognized authority;

it concerns packaging or so-called point-of-sale materials (advertising within the retail environment);

it is aimed at young people aged 13 to 16 and the product meets the criteria for a "healthy" food product. Under the previous RVV 2019, this exception applied to children aged 7 to 13.

Advertising "less healthy" food products such as candy, chips, and pizza is prohibited when directed at children and young people under 16. Advertising "healthy" food products, such as certain cereal bars and gingerbread, is still allowed, but only if it targets young people aged 13 to 16 (or older).

Idols and role models

The use of popular characters, influencers, or other role models that appeal to children and young people up to 16 years of age is now prohibited (previously up to 13). This applies to advertising as well as to packaging and point-of-sale materials. Here too, an exception applies for "healthy" food products aimed at the 13 to 16 age group.

When is a product considered "healthy"?

Whether you can still direct advertising for a product at young people aged 13 to 16 depends on whether the product qualifies as "healthy." There are two ways to establish this:

The product meets the nutritional criteria set out in the RVV 2026. These criteria have been tightened; categories such as chips, ice cream, coconut bread, and fruit syrups are now excluded. The product meets three nutritional claims: low sugar, low fat, and low salt. This alternative route is new under the RVV 2026.

Advertising near schools and childcare facilities

Advertising within schools and childcare facilities was already prohibited. What is new is that posters and billboards advertising "less healthy" food products are now also prohibited if they are visible from such locations.

What now?

The stricter RVV calls for a compliance check of products, target audience choices, packaging, and influencer agreements. Foodwatch has long been active and has previously filed numerous complaints with the Advertising Code Committee. The organization will likely monitor compliance with the new code just as closely.

For ongoing campaigns, there is still time to make adjustments: a transitional period of up to 12 months applies, until 1 February 2027.

The full code is available on the website of the Dutch Stichting Reclame Code. Questions about the new RVV? We are happy to assist.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.