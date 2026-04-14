"Nature Socks" A Sustainability Claim?

Packaging bearing the names "Wollsocken" and "Nature Socks" and an image of a ball of wool with knitting needles suggests, according to a complainant before the Advertising Code Committee, that it concerns a "much more natural and sustainable product than it actually is." The complainant considered the claim misleading. But what is the real situation?

The Chair finds (in Dutch) that the packaging constitutes advertising. In addition, it is clearly stated on the back of the packaging that the socks contain 20% wool, with the remainder consisting of polyester and polyacrylic. On this point, there is no misleading advertising. More striking is the judgment that the term "Nature Socks" can be interpreted as a sustainability claim. According to the Chair, "the impression may arise that these socks have a positive, less or no impact on the environment." Nevertheless, this does not lead to a finding of misleading practice, because the packaging nowhere suggests that the socks are made entirely of natural materials. The Chair rejects the complaint.

The question, however, is whether an overly broad interpretation is applied here. The term "Nature Socks" may simply refer to the use of wool as a natural material. In my opinion, the word "nature" in itself does not automatically evoke a sustainability association for the average consumer. For that, environmental or social benefits typically need to be conveyed. This aligns with the European Commission's Q&A on the Empowering Consumers for the Green Transition Directive . Whether a term qualifies as a sustainability claim depends on the circumstances of the case, in particular the context and manner of communication (for example with green leaves) and the perception of the average consumer.

The takeaway: be careful when using terms like "nature" in advertising, even if the rest of your ad contains no other references to nature or sustainability. Before you know it, the Advertising Code Committee may find it constitutes a sustainability claim, and strict rules then apply.

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