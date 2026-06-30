Talking Sports Law: A Conversation With Christopher McCleary, Former General Counsel And Chief Operating Officer Of The US Olympic & Paralympic Committee (Podcast)

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In this episode of Talking Sports Law, host John Wilson and co-host Trevor Gates are joined by Christopher McCleary, former General Counsel and Chief Operating Officer of the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC). McCleary discusses his experience with the USOPC, his current role as president of the Sports Lawyers Association, and his perspective on emerging trends in the sports law industry.
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