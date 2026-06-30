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30 June 2026

Talking Sports Law: A Conversation With Christopher McCleary, Former General Counsel And Chief Operating Officer Of The US Olympic & Paralympic Committee (Podcast)

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Former General Counsel and Chief Operating Officer of the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee Christopher McCleary joins hosts John Wilson and Trevor Gates to share insights from his tenure with the USOPC and discuss his current leadership role as president of the Sports Lawyers Association. The conversation explores emerging trends shaping the sports law industry and McCleary's unique perspective on the intersection of legal practice and athletic governance.
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John Wilson and Trevor Gates
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Talking Sports Law

In this episode of Talking Sports Law, host John Wilson and co-host Trevor Gates are joined by Christopher McCleary, former General Counsel and Chief Operating Officer of the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC). McCleary discusses his experience with the USOPC, his current role as president of the Sports Lawyers Association, and his perspective on emerging trends in the sports law industry.

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John Wilson
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Trevor Gates
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