The rise of AI-generated emails poses challenges for attorneys, necessitating effective strategies to navigate these issues, as discussed in Alex Courtade’s article “Clients Are Writing Emails With AI—So What Now?” published in Law.com. By learning how to handle these emails effectively, attorneys can become better advocates for their clients.

Dickinson Wright PLLC, founded in 1878, is a full-service business law firm with 550+ lawyers across the United States and Canada, covering over 40 practice areas and industry groups. Headquartered in Detroit, the firm provides practical, business-focused legal solutions and invests in technology and personnel to support efficient, innovative service delivery. Dickinson Wright maintains independently verified information security and risk management controls, including ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certification, reflecting a commitment to protecting sensitive client matters. The firm handles complex transactions and high-stakes litigation and is regularly recognized by leading legal industry organizations for the quality of its work.

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The rise of AI-generated emails poses challenges for attorneys, necessitating effective strategies to navigate these issues, as discussed in Alex Courtade’s article “Clients Are Writing Emails With AI—So What Now?” published in Law.com. By learning how to handle these emails effectively, attorneys can become better advocates for their clients. To read more, click here

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