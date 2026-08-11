The Risk Of AI In ERP Software (Video)

Marcus S. Harris’s articles from Taft Stettinius & Hollister are most popular:

AI is one of the few technologies I have seen in my career that will live up to the hype.

It goes without saying that using AI for the sake of AI makes no sense.

You must have a business case for it.

But what is the cost?

What rights are you giving up in your data in exchange for utilizing AI functionality in the context of your ERP system?

Who owns not only your data, but your customer’s data that is input into the ERP system? Are you putting confidential information at risk?

Are you losing trade secrets?

Who can use the data you put into the AI tool?

I discuss these issues in my latest video