The Risk Of AI In ERP Software (Video)

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AI is one of the few technologies I have seen in my career that will live up to the hype.
- It goes without saying that using AI for the sake of AI makes no sense.
- You must have a business case for it.
But what is the cost?
- What rights are you giving up in your data in exchange for utilizing AI functionality in the context of your ERP system?
- Who owns not only your data, but your customer’s data that is input into the ERP system? Are you putting confidential information at risk?
- Are you losing trade secrets?
- Who can use the data you put into the AI tool?
I discuss these issues in my latest video
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]