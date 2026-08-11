ARTICLE
11 August 2026

The Risk Of AI In ERP Software (Video)

TS
Taft Stettinius & Hollister

Contributor

Taft Stettinius & Hollister logo
Established in 1885, Taft is a nationally recognized law firm serving individuals and businesses worldwide, in both mature and emerging industries.
Explore Firm Details
Artificial intelligence promises transformative benefits for enterprise resource planning systems, but organizations must carefully weigh the potential costs to data ownership and confidentiality. What rights are companies surrendering when they integrate AI functionality into their ERP platforms, and who ultimately controls the sensitive business and customer information flowing through these systems? Understanding these critical trade-offs between innovation and data security is essential for any organiza
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Marcus S. Harris
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Marcus S. Harris’s articles from Taft Stettinius & Hollister are most popular:
  • within Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Banking & Credit industries

AI is one of the few technologies I have seen in my career that will live up to the hype.

  • It goes without saying that using AI for the sake of AI makes no sense.
  • You must have a business case for it.

But what is the cost?

  • What rights are you giving up in your data in exchange for utilizing AI functionality in the context of your ERP system?
  • Who owns not only your data, but your customer’s data that is input into the ERP system? Are you putting confidential information at risk?
  • Are you losing trade secrets?
  • Who can use the data you put into the AI tool?

I discuss these issues in my latest video

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Marcus S. Harris
Marcus S. Harris
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More