Carolin Guentert On Pregnancy Discrimination, Advocating For Survivors & Holding Schools Accountable (Video)

In this partner spotlight, Carolin Guentert, Co-Managing Partner of the New York Office and Sexual Violence, Title IX, and Victims’ Rights Practice Group Co-Chair, at Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, sits down with firm Chairman David Sanford to discuss a career shaped by a commitment to justice for women, survivors, and working parents. Carolin traces her path from Germany to the United States, through studies in international relations and women’s and gender studies, to big law and ultimately what led her to work in civil rights and public interest. She reflects on teaching at Georgetown’s domestic violence clinic and her work at Sanford Heisler representing employees facing pregnancy discrimination, caregiver bias, and retaliation for taking parental leave. Carolin speaks to her work with survivors of sexual assault and her holistic, client-centered approach: understanding each person’s circumstances, laying out all available options, and always centering the question of what outcome would best serve that individual. She also discusses her work holding schools and universities accountable under Title IX and closes with a conversation about what it means to build genuine trust with clients during one of the most vulnerable moments of their lives.

Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight is a nationally recognized public interest and civil rights law firm with offices in New York, Washington DC, San Francisco, Palo Alto, Nashville, and San Diego. Our attorneys have recovered over $5 billion for clients in employment discrimination, whistleblower, ERISA, sexual violence, Title IX, and executive representation matters.