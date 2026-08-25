(FULL EP) Deserve To Win Ep. 47– TORI MAKES PARTNER LIVE! Plus Rick Ruth Talks Carrier Relations! (Video)

A historic podcast episode captures attorney Tori Guidry's live elevation to partner at Troutman Amin, LLP, while telecom veteran Rick Ruth discusses his new book on the evolution of spam...

Troutman Amin, LLP is a nationally recognized litigation and privacy law firm handling complex federal litigation and advising on emerging privacy and telecommunications issues. Built on integrity, hard work, loyalty, and gratitude, the firm delivers sophisticated legal counsel with a straightforward, client-first approach and a commitment to doing things right.

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The only podcast episode in history where a law firm associate makes partner live on screen is here! Troutman Amin, LLP has elevated attorney Tori Guidry–the powerful Dame of TCPAWorld– to partner– and the partners literally signed the actual partnership agreement live on screen in the midst of this episode.

It was an amazing moment that was recorded for everyone to share.

And that’s not even the core of the episode! Rick Ruth is a telecom legend– with a career spanning from the old Ma Bells to now serving as Sr. Director of Carrier Relations & Regulatory at CallTrackingMetrics (CTM), a prominent global digital platform that unifies call tracking intelligence with contact center automation.

In his current position, he leads strategic initiatives involving phone, text, Voice over IP (VoIP), and carrier network compliance. But in his career spanning over a career spanning more than two decades, he has held senior telecom and product management roles at several firms, including R Telecom, Danfoss, and TeleCommunication Systems (TCS).Public Safety Systems.

While at TCS, he operated as a designated industry expert on mission-critical technologies like the Commercial Mobile Alert System (CMAS), working closely with FEMA on deployment challenges, carrier education, and handset availability for national emergency alerts.

Bottom line: Rick Ruth is the man! And he just dropped a book- When Trust Collided– how the rise of automated spam, robocalls, and complex spoofing tactics forced a structural shift away from assuming communication lines are safe.

Before we get to the interview (and Tori’s elevation) we break down the biggest recent TCPAWorld news including:

1. That new Florida court ruling a “stop” request might qualify as a stop for both calls and texts;

2. A critical new ruling outlining the differences between state and federal law on robotexting;

3. A wild case of a guy who claims he was escorted out of a hospital by armed security for refusing to provide TCPA consent; and

4. Chick-Fil-A was just sued in a TCPA class action and all we can think about is how good their chicken is.

All that and a whole lot of fun.

But really this is the Dame’s episode. Having her as a partner at the firm is just so wonderful for everyone– and its great to have this record of the event for everyone to enjoy.

Love all of you.

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