Houston, We Have A Spectrum Opportunity: FCC Seeks Comment On Spectrum For Space Launches

The FCC has opened a public comment period on ensuring reliable spectrum access for commercial space launch and reentry operations, following a presidential directive that aims to support over 1,000 annual launches by 2030. With comments due in just 20 days, companies involved in launch operations, UAS/USV services, and incumbent spectrum users face a compressed timeline to shape the regulatory framework for this rapidly expanding industry.

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On August 25, 2026, the FCC released a public notice seeking comment on how to ensure reliable spectrum access for commercial space launch, reentry, and recovery operations in response to a recent presidential memorandum. Companies that operate, support, or supply launch and reentry vehicles – and companies providing uncrewed aircraft system or uncrewed surface vessel (UAS/USV) services for range safety and recovery – should consider participating, along with incumbent users. The turnaround is quick: comments are due just 20 days after release.

Background and Public Notice

An August 20, 2026, Presidential Memorandum on the National Space Transportation Policy, among other things, directs the FCC to "ensure reliable access to spectrum for commercial and Federal space launch, reentry, recovery, and on-orbit activities" and to report on that approach within 180 days and every two years thereafter.

This memorandum builds on the Launch Communications Act (LCA), enacted in 2024, which already directed the Commission to streamline spectrum access for commercial launch and reentry and to make available on a secondary basis the 2025–2110 MHz, 2200–2290 MHz, and 2360–2395 MHz bands. Because launch and reentry operations generally operate on a secondary basis in these bands, which are heavily used by federal and non-federal incumbent services, launch operators currently must coordinate each launch or reentry with NTIA (federal users) and AFTRCC, the Aerospace and Flight Test Radio Coordinating Council (non-federal users), among others.

The new Public Notice seeks further comment in ET Docket No. 13-115 on how to improve existing coordination mechanisms and expand reliable spectrum access as launch cadence grows. It also seeks comment on a related industry petition, discussed below, which the Commission assigned rulemaking number RM-12025.

What the FCC Is Asking

The Public Notice requests comments on numerous topics:

Cadence and geography: current and anticipated launch/reentry frequency, and the geographic footprint of spectrum access needed at each site

Spectrum requirements: how much spectrum current operations use, what applications need more capacity, whether additional bands are warranted, and what priority any allocations should receive (secondary, co-primary, or primary)

Coordination-process reform: how to make NTIA and AFTRCC coordination faster and more predictable, including lead times and flexibility for rescheduling due to weather or other operational factors

Time-horizon planning: separate near-term (2 years), medium-term (2–5 years), and long-term (5+ years) actions the Commission could take

UAS/USV impacts: whether increased launch cadence will require additional spectrum or changed operating procedures for uncrewed vessels and aircraft supporting launch and recovery—a notable expansion beyond the proceeding’s traditional focus on launch and reentry spectrum allocations

Commercial Space Federation Petition for Rulemaking

The Bureaus are also seeking comment on an August 4, 2026, petition from the Commercial Space Federation (CSF), which asks the Commission to overhaul spectrum-sharing and coordination mechanisms—including for non-federal aeronautical mobile telemetry—in the 1435–1535 MHz, 2360–2395 MHz, and 5091–5150 MHz bands. Two of those bands—1435–1535 MHz and 5091–5150 MHz—fall outside the existing launch-service allocations, potentially broadening the spectrum-sharing discussion beyond the current launch bands.

Why It Matters Now

This proceeding aligns with a stated Administration priority and carries a 180-day reporting deadline, creating a compressed timeline for the FCC and Commerce to develop their approach. Currently, there are about 200 U.S. launch activities annually, but the presidential memorandum sets a goal for US space transportation ranges to support more than 1,000 launches and reentries annually by 2030, a massive increase in a short time frame. The record built in this comment cycle will shape near-term coordination-process changes as well as any longer-term reallocation or reprioritization of spectrum for launch and reentry. Given the open-ended nature of the Commission’s questions, this is a meaningful opportunity to help develop the framework for a rapidly growing industry central to the Trump administration’s policy goals.

Key Dates

Comments due: September 14, 2026

Reply comments due: September 24, 2026

Presidential Memorandum reporting deadline (FCC/Commerce to the President): on or about February 16, 2027 (180 days from August 20, 2026)

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