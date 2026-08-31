SHOOTonline Announces Closing

SHOOTonline, which covered the commercial production industry for more than six decades, announced today that it is shutting down. In a statement on the site, the company said, “After 66 years of covering Commercial, Film & TV production & post, SHOOTonline will cease publishing at the end of today.”

SHOOT was an important source of information about the industry, and frequently reported on important legal developments that impacted advertisers, agencies, and commercial production companies. In fact, for many years, I wrote the “Legalease” column in SHOOT.

Roberta, Gerald, and Bob were great friends to so many of us in the advertising industry. They, along with SHOOT, will be missed!