Key Takeaways From The 2026 BBB National Advertising Division Annual Conference

The 2026 BBB National Advertising Division (NAD) Annual Conference brought together advertising attorneys, regulators, in-house counsel, and industry stakeholders to discuss evolving advertising law risks and enforcement priorities. While the topics varied across industries, several themes emerged consistently: increased scrutiny of pricing practices, continued focus on claim substantiation in health-related advertising, continued attention to environmental marketing claims, and heightened expectations for digital platforms to address consumer harm. These issues are not only driving NAD competitor challenges but also attracting attention from federal, state, and even municipal regulators.

Below, our Wiley attorneys who attended the NAD Annual Conference summarize the key themes, enforcement priorities, and emerging trends discussed during the event.

1. Pricing Claims: A Focus for Regulators and Competitors

One of the clearest themes throughout the conference was the increasing attention being paid to pricing and value claims. NAD devoted a full panel to “Value and Pricing Claims: Trends and New Challenges,” reflecting growing concern among regulators and competitors regarding how companies communicate discounts, savings, and pricing practices to consumers.

Personalized Pricing: Panelists discussed the growing use of algorithm-driven and personalized pricing models and the corresponding regulatory scrutiny these practices are attracting. As companies increasingly customize prices and offers, advertisers should carefully evaluate disclosures and ensure that representations about discounts or savings are accurate for the consumers who receive them. As Wiley has covered recently, this is also a trending priority for Federal Trade Commission (FTC) enforcement and state legislation.

Strike-Through Pricing: Strike-through pricing continues to be an active area for both regulator inquiry and competitor challenges. NAD’s focus suggests ongoing scrutiny of whether advertised reference prices accurately reflect genuine prior pricing or market value and whether claimed savings are sufficiently substantiated. A panelist from the FTC highlighted long-standing, existing FTC guidance on “former price comparisons” in its “Guides Against Deceptive Pricing.”

Countdown Timers and Urgency Claims: Artificial scarcity and urgency claims remain under review. Conference discussions highlighted the continued focus on countdown clocks and similar practices designed to influence consumer purchasing decisions. Advertisers should ensure that limited-time offers and urgency claims accurately reflect actual conditions

2. Food, Drug, and Health Claims: Substantiation Still Matters

Health-related advertising remains one of NAD’s most active areas, with repeated emphasis on ensuring that scientific support aligns closely with the claims being made. Conference discussions reinforced several recurring themes from recent NAD decisions.

Getting the Science Right: NAD continues to focus not only on whether a study exists, but whether the study actually supports the specific advertising message being conveyed. Advertisers should carefully evaluate whether claim language accurately reflects study design, endpoints, and results.

Compounded Drug Products Face Particular Challenges: The conference highlighted continuing scrutiny of compounded drug products and efforts to rely on evidence generated for different or branded products. A recurring theme was that substantiation for one product generally does not automatically transfer to another formulation, ingredient combination, or compound.

Physician Recommendations Are Not Scientific Evidence: Several speakers emphasized that physician willingness to prescribe or recommend a product is not a substitute for competent and reliable scientific evidence supporting an advertising claim. Advertisers should distinguish between anecdotal endorsements and claim substantiation.

NAD May Not Always Defer to FDA: An important practical takeaway was the continued tension between advertising substantiation standards and FDA regulatory frameworks. Speakers discussed circumstances in which NAD may independently evaluate advertising claims notwithstanding FDA oversight of the product category. This issue has become particularly relevant in cases involving dietary supplements, OTC products, and other FDA-regulated products.

3. Green Claims Remain Under the Microscope

Environmental marketing claims continue to generate significant attention from both NAD and regulators. As sustainability messaging becomes increasingly prevalent, advertisers should expect continued scrutiny of broad environmental benefit claims, recyclability claims, compostability representations, and other ESG-related messaging. The conference agenda itself identified sustainability claims as a major area of discussion.

EPR and Packaging Developments: Discussion of extended producer responsibility (EPR) programs underscored the rapidly evolving state-law landscape governing packaging, recycling, and environmental stewardship. Companies making environmental claims should continue to monitor how these regulatory developments interact with advertising practices.

Emerging Research and Green Marketing: NAD’s continued attention to sustainability issues suggests this area will remain a significant source of challenges in the coming years. Companies should closely review environmental claims to ensure they are both technically accurate and appropriately qualified.

4. Platforms Are Increasingly in Focus

The role of digital platforms emerged as another significant conference theme. Several speakers noted that platforms are no longer viewed merely as channels through which advertising is delivered. Conference discussions suggested that, as platforms become more involved in moderating advertising and marketplace activity, companies must be prepared to navigate not only traditional advertising substantiation requirements but also evolving platform-specific rules and enforcement practices.

FTC Focus on Platform Responsibility: FTC leadership emphasized the importance of platforms addressing the most serious sources of fraud and consumer harm. The discussion reflected broader regulatory expectations that platforms play an active role in preventing deceptive practices rather than serving solely as passive intermediaries. FTC Bureau of Consumer Protection Deputy Director Katherine White spoke strongly in support of the FTC amending its government and business impersonation rule to create responsibilities for platforms to address such fraud.

NAD Referrals Are Expanding: Another notable development discussed during the conference was NAD’s increasing willingness to refer matters beyond its traditional referral path to the Federal Trade Commission. In addition to highlighting referrals to state Attorneys General (AGs), NAD leadership also spoke about its referrals to platforms asking them to remove deceptive ads that were challenged through NAD’s self-regulatory process, including a discussion of one platform that responds swiftly to such referrals and a candid note that certain other platforms had different levels of engagement with such referrals.

Looking Ahead

The overarching message from NAD 2026 was that traditional advertising law principles remain highly relevant, but they are increasingly being applied to new pricing models, evolving health claims, environmental marketing, and digital advertising ecosystems. Advertisers should expect continued scrutiny from NAD, competitors, and regulators in these areas and should proactively review claim substantiation, pricing practices, sustainability messaging, and platform compliance strategies.