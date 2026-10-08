NAD Adds Another Social Media Platform To Its Reporting Toolbox

BBB National Programs has announced that TikTok has established a dedicated reporting channel with the National Advertising Division (NAD), joining Meta and Google in facilitating the removal of advertising that NAD has determined should be modified or discontinued. This arrangement creates a more direct path for bringing non-compliant advertisements to TikTok's attention and reflects a broader trend of convergence between private advertising self-regulation and platform enforcement.

Frankfurt Kurnit provides high quality legal services to clients in many industries and disciplines worldwide. With leading practices in entertainment, advertising, IP, technology, litigation, corporate, estate planning, charitable organizations, professional responsibility and other areas — Frankfurt Kurnit helps clients face challenging legal issues and meet their goals with efficient solutions.

BBB National Programs recently announced that TikTok has joined the growing list of platforms that have established a dedicated reporting channel with the National Advertising Division (NAD). Like NAD's existing arrangements with Meta and Google, the new channel is designed to facilitate the reporting of advertising that NAD has determined should be modified or discontinued following a challenge.

So why does this matter?

NAD decisions are influential, but they are not self-executing. When an advertiser continues to disseminate advertising that NAD has recommended be discontinued or modified, getting the challenged content removed from the marketplace can sometimes be easier said than done, particularly when the advertising appears on major digital platforms and the advertiser is uncooperative.

The new TikTok reporting channel gives NAD an additional mechanism for addressing that issue. Following the issuance of an NAD decision, NAD can report advertising that appears to violate TikTok's advertising policies and that has been the subject of an NAD recommendation. The arrangement creates a more direct path for bringing those advertisements to TikTok's attention and for securing prompt platform review.

The announcement reflects a broader trend in the self-regulatory landscape. Over the last several years, NAD has increasingly worked with major platforms to help ensure that advertisers comply with NAD recommendations. What began with Meta and later expanded to Google has now extended to TikTok, giving NAD dedicated reporting relationships with three of the most significant advertising platforms in the marketplace.

For challengers, the practical significance can be considerable. Many NAD cases today involve online-first brands and advertisers whose marketing campaigns are heavily concentrated on social media. Even when a challenger obtains a favorable NAD decision, eliminating non-compliant advertising from consumers' feeds can be challenging. A dedicated reporting channel provides another avenue to encourage compliance and reduce the time between an NAD decision and meaningful marketplace change.

The TikTok arrangement also underscores the continuing convergence between private advertising self-regulation and platform enforcement. While NAD does not determine whether content violates a platform's advertising policies, its decisions can now more readily reach the teams responsible for reviewing those issues. As a result, advertisers facing NAD challenges should recognize that an adverse decision may have implications beyond a referral to a governmental agency or a compliance proceeding.

www.fkks.com

This alert provides general coverage of its subject area. We provide it with the understanding that Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz is not engaged herein in rendering legal advice, and shall not be liable for any damages resulting from any error, inaccuracy, or omission. Our attorneys practice law only in jurisdictions in which they are properly authorized to do so. We do not seek to represent clients in other jurisdictions.