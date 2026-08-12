(DROP!!!) Deserve To Win 44– CEOs Ron Allen, Derek Oberholtzer And Mark Mitchell Join To Discuss New ERA Of SONERA! (Video)

Three CEOs unite to discuss the groundbreaking merger of Contact Center Compliance and PureCaller ID into Sonera, exploring what this major consolidation means for the telecommunications compliance industry.

New format, new rules, awesome guests. This thing is stacked and awesome!

New Deserve to Win podcast out today and we are breaking down the huge combination of Contact Center Compliance with PureCaller ID to create Sonera with CEOs Ron Allen, Derek Oberholtzer and Mark Mitchell.

Yep– all three CEOs join us for one epic interview about the future of the industry.

Will this co,bo create a consolidation in the industry with huge players like CCC and PCID joining forces? Will new CEO Mitchell be able to keep the goodwill of these brands strong moving forward?

And what does this combo mean for legacy customers and the industry as a whole?

Plus how’d they come up with that name?

Just a ton of permutations to this and when three CEOs hop on a single podcast you know the news is BIG.

Really proud to be part of the official launch of Sonera– this thing is going to be HUGE and Deserve to Win was there when it happened.

Before we get there, however, we break down all the biggest TCPAWorld news including:

1. Political fundraiser Winred beats Dobronski on summary judgment in a TCPA suit in Michigan and its a beautiful thing;

2. Tori Guidry is moving on– to New Orleans! But the striking redhead known as the Dame is staying with the firm, of course;

3. With TCPA SMS regulations fading, Queenie explains what state level rules might be next to impact your business;

4. Health Choice Now can’t enforce a C4R arbitration provision and the entire lead generation industry can learn a lesson or two from this;

5. Starling wins a service issue in a TCPA suit involving Allstate;

6. Those guys in Nevada that litigated a case for five years and tried a case in federal court and wound up with $1,000.00; and

7. GenDigital (the LifeLock) guys pay $10MM to settle a TCPA suit for calling wrong numbers– and you really would have thought LifeLock (of all companies) could have avoided that sort of thing.

Plus we wrap discussing the OpenAI agentic models that went rogue and hacked Hugging Face. (What???)

All of this in our new format and our new beautiful West Coast Podcast Studio.

This week’s episode included the Czar, Queenie, the Dame and Olly!

Check it out RIGHT NOW right here:

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