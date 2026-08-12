FCC Seeks Comment On Additional Covered List Restrictions

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has initiated a proceeding that could limit the importation and marketing of certain foreign-produced unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and UAS critical components...

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The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has initiated a proceeding that could limit the importation and marketing of certain foreign-produced unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and UAS critical components and certain communications and video surveillance equipment produced by DJI that already have FCC equipment authorizations. The FCC is also seeking comment on prohibiting the importation and marketing of certain foreign-produced “military grade” UAS and UAS critical components. The proposals would extend the impact of Covered List designations beyond new or modified equipment.

Stakeholders have until August 31 and September 2, 2026, respectively, to submit comments.

For further analysis of the two proceedings, read our alert here.

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