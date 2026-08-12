ARTICLE
12 August 2026

FCC Seeks Comment On Additional Covered List Restrictions

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The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has initiated a proceeding that could limit the importation and marketing of certain foreign-produced unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and UAS critical components...
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Jennifer L. Richter,Sean T. Conway,Virginia D. Hiner
+4 Authors
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The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has initiated a proceeding that could limit the importation and marketing of certain foreign-produced unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and UAS critical components and certain communications and video surveillance equipment produced by DJI that already have FCC equipment authorizations. The FCC is also seeking comment on prohibiting the importation and marketing of certain foreign-produced “military grade” UAS and UAS critical components. The proposals would extend the impact of Covered List designations beyond new or modified equipment.

Stakeholders have until August 31 and September 2, 2026, respectively, to submit comments.

For further analysis of the two proceedings, read our alert here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Jennifer L. Richter
Jennifer L. Richter
Photo of Sean T. Conway
Sean T. Conway
Photo of Jonathan Markman
Jonathan Markman
Photo of Virginia D. Hiner
Virginia D. Hiner
Photo of Halie Peacher
Halie Peacher
Photo of Sharanya Sriram
Sharanya Sriram
Photo of Alexandra Van Cleef
Alexandra Van Cleef
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