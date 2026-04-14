Variety 2026 Legal Impact Report Recognizes Four Pryor Cashman Partners

Four Pryor Cashman Media and Entertainment Partners have been recognized in Variety's 2026 Legal Impact Report as leading attorneys serving Hollywood and the broader entertainment industry:

The 2026 Variety Legal Impact Report highlights the group's work advising top talent and companies through a rapidly evolving media landscape shaped by AI and complex IP challenges. Briana and Simon were recognized for representing Hazelight and Story Kitchen on an Amazon adaptation of "Split Fiction," while Ben advised Exactly Right Media on its "My Favorite Murder" deals with Netflix and HBO.

Reflecting on her path into the field, Briana said:

"Without realizing it, I started getting interested in IP issues. I developed a counterfeit denim identification program for retail stores. I'm the inadvertent entertainment lawyer because I actually got into it because of my interest in IP."

See the full 2026 Legal Impact Report using the link below.

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