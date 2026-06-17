FIFA World Cup 2026: Hospitality Operations And Brand Protection Insights For Host City Businesses

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 approaches, host city hospitality businesses are balancing excitement with the pressure to execute perfectly.

In two recent articles, Dickinson Wright’s team outlines what operators need to have ready before kickoff.

One piece discusses why planning should follow certain patterns in customer behavior. It walks operators through the practical legal and operational prep to handle ahead of kickoff, including leases and insurance, staffing plans, pricing transparency, alcohol service, and event documentation.

The other piece zeros in on marketing and brand protection, where businesses can easily get caught between tapping into World Cup buzz and straying into legal risk. It outlines how to promote events in a way that avoids any hint of official FIFA affiliation, with guidance on wording, protected marks, and Clean Zone rules.

Together, the two alerts give practical direction on navigating matchday pressures and promoting around them without missteps.

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Co-Author: Jessica Kaiser