FCC Opens The Door To Auction 115: How The Upper C-Band Auction Could Shape The Next Era Of Wireless Competition

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) recently released Public Notice DA-26-769 seeking comments on the procedures it should use for Auction 115, a spectrum auction that will make 160 MHz of Upper C-band spectrum available for flexible wireless use across the continental United States.

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The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) recently released Public Notice DA-26-769 seeking comments on the procedures it should use for Auction 115, a spectrum auction that will make 160 MHz of Upper C-band spectrum available for flexible wireless use across the continental United States. The auction is currently scheduled to begin on April 27, 2027. Comments on the proposed procedures are due August 24, 2026, with reply comments due September 8, 2026.

This represents the next major tranche of mid-band spectrum that can be deployed for advanced wireless services, including 5G and future-generation wireless networks.

At the heart of Auction 115 is the 3.98-4.14 GHz portion of the Upper C-band. The FCC plans to offer 3,248 licenses across the country using an ascending clock auction format. The proposed framework closely follows the structure used in recent FCC spectrum auctions. Bidders would first compete for generic spectrum blocks in a clock auction phase, with prices rising as demand exceeds supply. After winners are determined, a separate assignment phase would allocate specific frequency positions.

Importantly, the FCC proposes continuing its anonymous bidding procedures, withholding bidder identities and other sensitive information until after the auction concludes. The agency argues that limiting disclosure reduces opportunities for bidder coordination and promotes more competitive outcomes.

The FCC has indicated its intent to continue bidding credits for smaller providers. Eligible small businesses could receive discounts of up to 25 percent, while qualifying rural service providers could receive a 15 percent credit. The FCC is seeking feedback on whether existing caps on those credits remain appropriate.

Another important issue involves transition planning. The FCC recently adopted rules requiring incumbent satellite operators to clear portions of the Upper C-band. While the spectrum will be auctioned in 2027, deployment timelines will depend in part on the scheduled clearing milestones that extend into 2030 and 2031.

The FCC is actively seeking industry input on bidding procedures, upfront payments, opening bid levels, default penalties, activity rules, and anti-collusion safeguards. Those decisions could significantly influence both auction dynamics and eventual spectrum valuations.

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