“Kids Like Me” Premieres June 4 At Tribeca Film Festival

We’re excited to share that Kids Like Me is premiering this June at the Tribeca Film Festival!

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We’re excited to share that Kids Like Me is premiering this June at the Tribeca Film Festival!

Directed by RPJ clients Cynthia Lowen and Jon Cohrs, Kids Like Me is a tender, funny, and deeply imaginative coming-of-age portrait of Oliver, a 12-year-old navigating disability, family life, and an extraordinary creative world built around his love of murder mysteries. The film captures how storytelling becomes both an escape and a source of empowerment, transforming everyday life into something cinematic, collaborative, and full of possibility.

We’re especially proud of RPJ’s Nicole Page, who serves as Co-Executive Producer on the film.

Congratulations to the entire team behind the film for bringing Oliver’s world to life with such honesty, humor, and heart.

Get tickets and read more here.

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