Agent Provocateur: How AI Shopping Bots Are Testing Retail Legal Boundaries

Adam Maarec’s articles from Ballard Spahr LLP are most popular:

Adam Maarec, Stephanie A. Sheridan, and Meegan Brooks, all members of Ballard Spahr’s Litigation Department, examined the effect of artificial intelligence-powered shopping tools on consumers and brands alike.

Writing for TotalRetail, they outline key legal issues that companies should look out for, as well as recommended actions to be best prepared for the evolving landscape around AI.

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