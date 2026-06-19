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19 June 2026

Agent Provocateur: How AI Shopping Bots Are Testing Retail Legal Boundaries

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Ballard Spahr LLP

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Ballard Spahr LLP—an Am Law 100 law firm with more than 750 lawyers in 18 U.S. offices—serves clients across industries in litigation, transactions, and regulatory compliance. A strategic legal partner to clients, Ballard goes beyond to deliver actionable, forward-thinking counsel and advocacy powered by deep industry experience and an understanding of each client’s specific business goals. Our culture is defined by an entrepreneurial spirit, collaborative environment, and top-down focus on service, efficiency, and results.
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Legal experts from Ballard Spahr examine how artificial intelligence-powered shopping tools are reshaping the retail landscape and creating new legal challenges for both consumers and brands. The analysis identifies critical legal issues companies must navigate and provides strategic recommendations for adapting to this rapidly evolving AI-driven commerce environment.
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Adam Maarec,Stephanie A. Sheridan, and Meegan Brooks
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Adam MaarecStephanie A. Sheridan, and Meegan Brooks, all members of Ballard Spahr’s Litigation Department, examined the effect of artificial intelligence-powered shopping tools on consumers and brands alike.

Writing for TotalRetail, they outline key legal issues that companies should look out for, as well as recommended actions to be best prepared for the evolving landscape around AI.

Read the full article here. (Subscription may be required.)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Adam Maarec
Adam Maarec
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Stephanie A. Sheridan
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Meegan Brooks
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