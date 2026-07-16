Flag Football’s Rise: From The Neighbourhood To The Olympics And The NFL’s Global Bet

A backyard game has just earned its spot on the world’s biggest athletic stage, and the NFL is investing on a global level. Here’s what you need to know.

Flag football will debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics featuring men’s and women’s flag football in a five-on-five, non-contact format played on a compact field. The sport’s inclusion was the result of a joint lobbying push by the NFL and the International Federation of American Football through an initiative called Vision28.

When the sport hits the stage at the Games, we may be seeing some of our favourite NFL players. League owners voted unanimously to let active, under-contract players represent their home countries. However, there are guardrails in place: a limited number of players per NFL team can join an Olympic roster, the schedule cannot meaningfully clash with NFL duties, and the league is providing injury insurance and potential salary-cap relief. Final logistics with the players’ union and USA Football are still being worked out.

This sounds exciting, but the locker rooms appear to be split on the decision. Star players like Aaron Jones, Jalen Hurts, and Chuba Hubbard have expressed genuine excitement about chasing gold. Others, such as some coaches and front-office executives, have raised concerns about training-camp conflicts, injury risk, and notably, whether tackle-football players are even the best fit for a flag-football format.

The chance at seeing the biggest NFL stars in the Games is not entirely well received by the flag football leagues and flag football veterans aren’t rolling out the red carpet just yet. Some athletes who built this sport over years of world-championship competition feel sidelined by the sudden NFL interest. The U.S. national team quarterback, a five-time world champion, has pushed back publicly on the idea that NFL players can simply walk onto the roster. It’s been noted that defensive specialists trained in flag pulling may outperform NFL players unfamiliar with the format. An exhibition game between the two groups was staged to help sort out roster decisions.

For the NFL, this is more than just player involvement in the Olympics. Flag football is a large part of the NFL’s global growth play. The league sees flag football the way the NBA saw basketball after the 1992 Dream Team: a way to create fans worldwide. The logic is as follows: people who actually play a sport are far more likely to become paying, engaged fans. Flag football removes the barriers that have kept American football from spreading internationally such as expensive equipment, large rosters, and contact-related concerns. Flag football gives the NFL a low-cost way to widen its global funnel.

So keep your eyes open…because a new professional league is coming under the umbrella of the NFL. The NFL has partnered with TMRW Sports to launch a pro flag football league for men and women. It’s backed by NFL team ownership investment and a roster of high-profile individual and institutional investors. The league is expected to begin play after the Olympics, completing a full development pipeline.

The international footprint of flag football is expanding fast, with flag football programs now operating across multiple continents, and the sport being built into school curriculum in some countries. It’s on track to become the more widely played form of American football globally, supported by a network of national federations and an NFL-backed ambassadors’ program.

The NFL is intentionally constructing an entire ecosystem created by youth leagues, high school, college, a pro league, and now the Olympics. As NFL Hall of Famer and investor Larry Fitzgerald said, kids “can play it in high school … they can play it in college … they can play it professionally, and now they can win a gold medal doing it.”1 That pipeline isn’t an accident; it’s a business model. The neighbourhood game you grew up playing may end up being the thing that turns the NFL into a world sport.

Footnote

1. Zach Gershman, "NFL Announces Launch Of Professional Flag Football League" (March 30, 2026).

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