Riders, Do You Need A New Helmet? FEI Issues New Mandatory Helmet Testing Standards Beginning In 2026 With Additional Changes In 2027 And 2028

PLAN AHEAD. As the most important piece of safety equipment equestrians utilize, the FEI has issued new helmet testing standards for equestrian sport phased in over the next 3 years. These requirements are the result of the FEI Helmet Working Group and input of other experts in order to reduce the incidence of concussions in equestrian sport. While these testing standards do not apply to non-FEI riders, the requirements are worth considering by all riders.

Effective January 1, 2026, “Protective Headgear” must meet 1 of the following FEI accepted safety standards:

British PAS 2015:2011 (and updates) American Snell E2016 or E2021 CE Mark products referencing EN1384:2023 CE Mark products referencing VG1 & EN 1384:2017 American ASTM F1163:23 or ASTM F1163:2015 Australian AS/NZ 3838 (2006)

Helmets certified only to older standards (such as ASTM 2004a/2013 or Snell E2001) will no longer be accepted.

Effective January 1, 2027, Helmets certified to ASTM F1163:2015 or VG1 & EN 1384:2017 will only be accepted if they also meet one of the following:

British PAS 2015:2011 (and updates) American Snell E2016 or E2021 CE Mark products referencing EN1384:2023 American ASTM F1163:23

Effective January 1, 2028, helmets must meet at least 2 of the following accepted standards:

British PAS 2015:2011 (and updates) American Snell E2016 or E2021 CE Mark products referencing EN1384:2023 American ASTM F1163:23; AND Display a recognized quality testing mark for at least 1 of the standards (marks such as Snell, SEI, BSI Kitemark, or SAI Global).

The FEI also recommends perfect fit, replacing your helmet every 3-5 years or anytime your helmet experiences a significant impact.

For non-FEI riders, see the current USEF testing standards here (similar but not identical).