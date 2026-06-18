NCAA Taken To Court Over Their Suspension Of Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby

On Monday, a judge in Texas granted request for a temporary injunction against the NCAA for their suspension of Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby.

The ruling was a huge setback for the NCAA and their ability to impose punishment against a player for violating their rules about gambling. Sorsby's lawyers convinced the Judge of the irreparable harm that the suspension had caused and their likelihood of prevailing. The NCAA has appealed, but the process will conclude long after the current college football season.

In another intersection of the law and sports, this morning I discussed the ramifications of the ruling and potential outcomes with WQAM Miami's Joe Rose.