ARTICLE
12 March 2025

FTC Announces "Top Scams Of 2024"

FK
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz

Contributor

Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz logo
Frankfurt Kurnit provides high quality legal services to clients in many industries and disciplines worldwide. With leading practices in entertainment, advertising, IP, technology, litigation, corporate, estate planning, charitable organizations, professional responsibility and other areas — Frankfurt Kurnit helps clients face challenging legal issues and meet their goals with efficient solutions.
Explore Firm Details
he Federal Trade Commission just released data showing the top "scams" reported to the FTC in 2024. As the FTC explained, "Those reports help the FTC bring enforcement cases and educate people about scams."
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Jeff Greenbaum
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Federal Trade Commission justreleaseddata showing the top "scams" reported to the FTC in 2024. As the FTC explained, "Those reports help the FTC bring enforcement cases and educate people about scams."

The top five areas where the FTC received complaints in 2024 were:

  • Imposters;
  • Online shopping and negative reviews;
  • Business and job opportunities;
  • Investments; and
  • Internet services.

Interestingly, the FTC also reported that, although the FTC received roughly the same number of complaints as it did from the year before, "more people lost a lot more money to fraud."

Some other key conclusions that the FTC reached were:

  • The biggest losses happened by bank transfer or payment, followed by cryptocurrency;
  • Investment scams led to big losses;
  • People reported losing money more often when contacted through social media;
  • Job scams and fake employment agency losses jumped a lot; and
  • Younger people lost money more often.

1596114a.jpg

www.fkks.com

This alert provides general coverage of its subject area. We provide it with the understanding that Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz is not engaged herein in rendering legal advice, and shall not be liable for any damages resulting from any error, inaccuracy, or omission. Our attorneys practice law only in jurisdictions in which they are properly authorized to do so. We do not seek to represent clients in other jurisdictions.

Authors
Photo of Jeff Greenbaum
Jeff Greenbaum
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More