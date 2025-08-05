ARTICLE
5 August 2025

Pryor Cashman Partners Named To Variety's 2025 Music Legal Elite Report

PC
Pryor Cashman LLP

Contributor

Pryor Cashman LLP logo
A premier, midsized law firm headquartered in New York City, Pryor Cashman boasts nearly 180 attorneys and offices in both Los Angeles and Miami. From every office, we are known for getting the job done right, and doing it with integrity, efficiency and élan.
Explore Firm Details
Variety has recognized four Pryor Cashman Music Group Partners to its Music Legal Elite 2025 list, which honors top attorneys shaping the future of the music industry...
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Ilene S Farkas,James G. Sammataro,Benjamin Semel
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Variety has recognized fourPryor Cashman Music Group Partners to its Music Legal Elite 2025 list, which honors top attorneys shaping the future of the music industry through groundbreaking litigation and high-stakes. representation.

In its report, Variety highlighted the firm's high-profile representation of Ed Sheeran, Karol G, Tiësto, Warner Music, and Sony Music Publishing in the successful defense against a copyright infringement claim related to Sheeran's hit song "Thinking Out Loud." The profile also highlighted Pryor Cashman's leadership in the expansive "Dem Bow" litigation, where the firm represents more than 100 defendants in a case involving over 1,800 songs and global artists including Justin Bieber, Pitbull, Becky G, and Anitta.

See the full Music Legal Elite 2025 list using the link below.

Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Ilene S Farkas
Ilene S Farkas
Photo of James G. Sammataro
James G. Sammataro
Photo of Frank Scibilia
Frank Scibilia
Photo of Benjamin Semel
Benjamin Semel
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More