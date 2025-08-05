Pryor Cashman Partners Named To Variety's 2025 Music Legal Elite Report

Variety has recognized fourPryor Cashman Music Group Partners to its Music Legal Elite 2025 list, which honors top attorneys shaping the future of the music industry through groundbreaking litigation and high-stakes. representation.

In its report, Variety highlighted the firm's high-profile representation of Ed Sheeran, Karol G, Tiësto, Warner Music, and Sony Music Publishing in the successful defense against a copyright infringement claim related to Sheeran's hit song "Thinking Out Loud." The profile also highlighted Pryor Cashman's leadership in the expansive "Dem Bow" litigation, where the firm represents more than 100 defendants in a case involving over 1,800 songs and global artists including Justin Bieber, Pitbull, Becky G, and Anitta.

