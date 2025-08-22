ARTICLE
22 August 2025

Virginia Is For Health Privacy Lovers: Broad Reproductive Health Data Amendment May Add Unintended Compliance Obligations (Podcast)

KD
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Contributor

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP logo
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.
Explore Firm Details
A new amendment in Virginia expands protections around reproductive health data, but its broad scope may trigger compliance challenges that businesses didn't anticipate.
United States Virginia Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Alysa Hutnik,Gregory Pruden, and Meaghan M. Donahue

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast ·  Virginia Is For Health-Privacy Lovers? Broad Reproductive Health Data Amendment May Add Unintended Compliance Obligations

A new amendment in Virginia expands protections around reproductive health data, but its broad scope may trigger compliance challenges that businesses didn't anticipate. This episode unpacks what the amendment covers, how it intersects with existing privacy frameworks, and why legal, compliance, and marketing teams need to assess their data practices now to avoid costly missteps.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Alysa Hutnik, Gregory Pruden, and Meaghan Donahue.
Read the full post  here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Alysa Hutnik
Alysa Hutnik
Photo of Gregory Pruden
Gregory Pruden
Photo of Meaghan M. Donahue
Meaghan M. Donahue
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More