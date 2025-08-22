Virginia Is For Health Privacy Lovers: Broad Reproductive Health Data Amendment May Add Unintended Compliance Obligations (Podcast)

A new amendment in Virginia expands protections around reproductive health data, but its broad scope may trigger compliance challenges that businesses didn't anticipate.

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · Virginia Is For Health-Privacy Lovers? Broad Reproductive Health Data Amendment May Add Unintended Compliance Obligations

A new amendment in Virginia expands protections around reproductive health data, but its broad scope may trigger compliance challenges that businesses didn't anticipate. This episode unpacks what the amendment covers, how it intersects with existing privacy frameworks, and why legal, compliance, and marketing teams need to assess their data practices now to avoid costly missteps.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Alysa Hutnik, Gregory Pruden, and Meaghan Donahue.

Read the full post here.

