GALA Elects New Global Officers -- Dresden To Become New Global Chairman

The Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance is very pleased to announce that it has elected its new global officers, effective January 1, 2026.

Brinsley Dresden, Partner and Co-Head of Advertising Law at Lewis Silkin (United Kingdom), was elected as the new Global Chairman;

Daniel Haije, Partner at Hoogenraad & Haak (Netherlands), was reelected as Global Vice Chairman;

Allison Fitzpatrick, Partner at Davis & Gilbert (United States), was elected as Global Secretary; and

Jose Antonio Arochi, Partner at Arochi & Lindner (Mexico), was elected as Global Treasurer.

The really big news for us at GALA – that we couldn't be happier about -- is that Brinsley is becoming our new Global Chairman, as I step down after twelve years in the role. Here's what I said in GALA's press release announcing the election results: "I am absolutely thrilled with Brinsley's election as GALA's new Global Chairman.As the long-time member from the United Kingdom, Brinsley and his firm have been extraordinary contributors to GALA.He is a great lawyer, colleague, and friend, and there is no one better suited to take on this role.Under Brinsley's leadership, and with election of Daniel, Allison, and Jose to global leadership roles, great things are in store for GALA."

To help with the transition, I'll be staying on GALA's executive committee in a newly-created Immediate Past President role.

Congrats, Brinsley, Daniel, Allison, and Jose!

