TCR Guidance In Light Of 2025 Registration Developments

As our readership is aware, the Application-to-Person ("A2P") 10-digit long code ("10DLC") ecosystem continues to evolve as mobile carriers refine their requirements for The Campaign Registry ("TCR"). The year 2025 saw a renewed emphasis on curbing unwanted text messages and enhancing consumer trust, resulting in carriers and third-party service providers implementing stricter review standards. Consequently, businesses experienced unprecedented brand registration denials and campaign rejections. Against this backdrop, it has never been more important to acquire TCR guidance.

Common Reasons for TCR Registration Denial

Over the past year, service providers have placed greater emphasis on verifying the legitimacy of applicant businesses. Clients have sought our TCR guidance after encountering registration rejection due to:

Incomplete or Unverifiable Business Information: Major service providers increasingly cross-reference brand details, including legal name, EIN, website, and physical address, against multiple public data sources;

Inadequate websites: Service provider representatives manually review applicant websites to determine if they lack basic business identification details; and/or contact information; and/or

Convoluted corporate structure: Businesses are likely to face TCR registration rejection if the submitted brand appears to operate exclusively through shell companies or unverifiable corporate listings.

Acquiring TCR Guidance Can Help Ensure Successful Registration

Among other services, experienced TCR counsel will comprehensively review a company's online presence. This process includes scrutinizing required public facing information, including website Privacy Policies and Terms of Use, and updating them as necessary. Additionally, website SMS opt-in mechanisms will be examined to ensure that requisite language is included. To ensure the least amount of A2P downtime, these measures should be undertaken well in advance of submitting applications for registration.

Following submission, the registration process involves ongoing communication with service provider representatives, and proactive updates to applicant marketing and compliance materials. Effective TCR guidance may also include suggestions regarding updating campaign message content. Retaining knowledgeable counsel to support your business throughout this process will significantly increase the likelihood of approval.

The attorneys at Klein Moynihan Turco provide clients with TCR registration guidance, regularly reviewing the latest updates from mobile carriers and service providers, and advise clients accordingly.

