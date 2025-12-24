Three Point Shot

The famous acrobatic, ball-spinning exhibition basketball team, the Harlem Globetrotters (the "Globetrotters"), recently found itself playing defense, not on the hardwood (against their archrival, the Washington Generals) but in the courthouse in a suit over the alleged misuse of a former player's name, image and likeness ("NIL") on merchandise. The suit was filed by former Globetrotter Lynette Woodard ("Woodard" or "Plaintiff"), and also includes additional parties: streetwear brand UNDRCRWN, LLC ("UNDRCRWN"), along with two Herschend Entertainment entities (the corporate parent of the Harlem Globetrotters team) and Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. itself (the "HGI Defendants," and collectively with UNDRCRWN, the "Defendants"). (Woodard v. UNDRCRWN, LLC, No. 25-05415 (S.D.N.Y. Filed June 30, 2025)).

As reflected in a recently filed stipulation of dismissal, Woodard and the HGI Defendants have settled their dispute. The settlement, however, did not include UNDRCRWN, which, in failing to respond to the Complaint, has not yet taken the court(room). Although the litigation has concluded as to the Globetrotters, Woodard's allegations spotlight broader questions about the enforceability of contracts granting perpetual control over someone's NIL.

The Globetrotters, founded in 1926, are a traveling exhibition basketball team with a storied history, known for their outright joy, red-white-and blue basketball, dazzling ball‑handling, trick shots, pre-game warm-up song ("Sweet Georgia Brown") and showmanship, as well as a culture of engagement with local communities. In 2013, the team was bought by Herschend Family Entertainment Corp., a major U.S. themed attractions company. Woodard, a two-time Olympian, Hall of Famer, and WNBA player, became the first woman ever to play for a men's professional basketball team when she joined the Globetrotters in 1985 (and played until 1987).

Nearly forty years later, in 2022, pursuant to a merchandising agreement, UNDRCRWN launched a clothing collection with the Globetrotters that included the light blue "Lynette" fleece hoodie and sweatpants. Woodard's complaint (the "Complaint") asserts that she had no idea the sweatsuit existed until after it had been publicly sold and worn, and that she received no compensation or opportunity to authorize the production. At some point, the defendants discontinued sales of the Lynette products.

The Complaint, filed in June 2025, asserts several claims, including contract, publicity rights, unfair competition and trademark claims. They all revolve around a single question: did the Globetrotters and its partners obtain the legal right to use Woodard's name and likeness in perpetuity for merchandising?

The Complaint highlights Woodard's 1986 player contract, stating that it contained provisions purporting to grant the team permanent publicity rights. Claiming that such provision is unenforceable, Woodard argues that she received no separate consideration for granting such lifetime rights and that it is both substantively and procedurally unconscionable to treat a two-season salary of $75,000 as compensation for the perpetual use of her identity, among other contentions.

The Complaint also weaves in the 1983 Collective Bargaining Agreement between the Globetrotters and the United Basketball Players Association, which outlines players royalties on "covered merchandise" including apparel and similar items that were purportedly "in excess" of the rights under the individual player contract. According to the complaint, it required the team to compute net merchandising revenues annually and pay 25 percent of net revenues above $5,000 from each individual merchandising agreement. Woodard alleges the Globetrotters never reported sales or paid royalties on the "Lynette" apparel, and failed to comply with these obligations, which, according to the Complaint, was a double dribble of sorts and a breach of the contract.

On the false endorsement front, Woodard asserts that naming and marketing the "Lynette" sweatsuit created consumer confusion and falsely suggested she endorsed the apparel, in violation of Section 43(a) of the Lanham Act. Alongside the Lanham Act claims, Woodard asserted New York and California publicity-rights and privacy-law claims, all stemming from alleged unauthorized commercial use of her identity. Rounding out the Complaint are claims of unjust enrichment and unfair competition, with Woodard arguing that the Defendants benefited financially from her legacy while she received no compensation.

Woodard seeks, among other remedies, a declaration invalidating her 1986 contract, an injunction preventing further use of her name, disgorgement of profits, damages, punitive damages and attorney's fees.

The HGI Defendants' presented a full-court press in their answer, filed in September 2025 (the "Answer"), and denied virtually every material allegation, emphasizing repeatedly that the "contracts speak for themselves" and rejecting the characterization that they misused Woodard's identity or owed royalties. The HGI Defendants expressly disputed the suggestion that the perpetual publicity-rights provision lacked consideration. They also denied failing to comply with reporting obligations or any CBA-based requirements or having committed any infringement of plaintiff's trademarks. The HGI Defendants also asserted an affirmative defense of waiver and laches, based on the gap in time between the launch of the Lynette merchandise and the filing of Plaintiff's Complaint.

In the meantime, UNDRCRWN failed to answer the Complaint at all and, in October 2025, the court entered a default in favor of the Plaintiff against UNDRCRWN, with damages to be determined at a future hearing. With the Globetrotters now dismissed from the case by agreement, the remaining proceedings will focus on UNDRCRWN's default and any subsequent damages determination.

Although the settlement removes the Globetrotters from the litigation, Woodard v. UNDRCRWN still highlights what some see as a tension between legacy contract language and modern NIL norms. The case serves as a reminder of how decades-old publicity-rights provisions can impact today's commercial landscape, even when disputes resolve outside of a judicial decision.

