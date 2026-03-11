EntertainHR: Celebrating The Best In Workplace Investigations

Members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are getting ready to cast their ballots ahead of the fast-approaching 98th Academy Awards. Final voting opens on February 26th and closes on March 5th, ten days before the golden statuettes are awarded to the winners. This year's final Oscar voting is especially noteworthy: Academy members must watch all the films nominated in each category he or she plans to vote on.

Yes, for the past ninety-seven award ceremonies, Academy voters were not required to watch all the nominated films. This year, voters must watch all the nominated films in the categories for which they plan to vote. At the 98th Oscars, ten films are nominated for Best Picture: Bugonia, F1, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, Sinners, and Train Dreams. If voters only watch each film nominated for Best Picture, then they are also able to vote for Supporting Actor, Cinematography, Director, Film Editing, Casting, Original Score, Production Design, and Adapted Screenplay, because some combination of those ten Best Picture films are also the only films nominated in these other categories. This new rule ensures members cast votes for films they have actually evaluated.

In some ways, voting for Oscar winners is akin to a workplace investigation. Employers can learn how to best conduct workplace investigations by observing the Academy's procedures.

With the implementation of this new voting rule, the Academy requires members to gather all the facts – rather than relying on "buzz" or preconceived notions – before selecting a winner. In the workplace, thorough investigation is key to accurate findings. Employers should gather facts through interviews with each witness or person with knowledge of the incident being investigated and keep an open mind during the interviews, as one witness might lead the employer to unexpected information that affects the findings.

For example, some Academy voters with a preference for high energy films may be primed to vote for One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson's revolutionary thriller combining action and comedy, but a viewing of Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier's multi-lingual film about complex family relationships, may change some members' votes. Academy voters and employers alike can only make the best final determination if they take the time to conduct a thorough investigation and keep an open mind.

Workplace investigations can uncover how employers may improve the culture and efficiency of the workplace which, in turn, may prevent legal liability and mitigate risks of future incidents. Taking prompt action on complaints or reports shows commitment to a safe, equal, and just workplace. Employers should not delay investigations; indeed, delays may give rise to additional incidents before issues can be uncovered and resolved, thereby opening employers to additional liability. As to the Academy, they discourage delays in watching films by encouraging members to watch films at festivals or in theaters when they are released rather than cramming all viewings into voting week. This allows members to best analyze each film, just as prompt investigation allows employers to best analyze each incident and, in turn, prevent future incidents.

When the Oscars air on March 15th, viewers can be confident that voters made informed decisions when choosing the winners. Employers can inspire similar confidence in employees by investigating allegations expeditiously and thoroughly and making informed final determinations.

