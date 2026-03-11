College Sports Legislation Is Missing A Critical Ingredient: Representation For College Athletes

In the wake of the Supreme Court's unanimous ruling in the NCAA v. Alston case and the U.S. District Court's approval of the settlement in the House v. NCAA antitrust lawsuit, the world of big-time college athletics has been turned on its head. College athletes at each of the universities in the power conferences (and Notre Dame) are now receiving up to $20.5 million in annual revenue-sharing payments and millions of dollars in name, image and likeness ("NIL") compensation. At the same time, the major conferences and universities are facing skyrocketing budgets as they attempt to raise revenue to offset their exponential growth in expenses. As a result, universities and conferences are looking for new revenue sources (including investments by private equity and other investors) to help fund their ever-growing financial obligations.

Notwithstanding the resolutions of these court cases, the NCAA, conferences and universities are still facing many outstanding legal challenges, including:

Outstanding (e.g., Fontenot v. NCAA) and likely future antitrust lawsuits.

Actions under the National Labor Relations Act and Fair Labor Standards Act as to whether college athletes should be considered employees of their schools and have collective-bargaining rights.

Challenges to eligibility and transfer rules.

Challenges under Title IX.

Other lawsuits related to NIL compensation and the role of university-affiliated collectives.

In recent months, the NCAA and the power conferences and universities have been lobbying Congress and the Trump administration for legislative and/or regulatory relief. In particular, they have been lobbying for the passage of H.R. 4312, the "Student Compensation and Opportunity through Rights and Endorsements Act," or "SCORE Act", a bill introduced in the House of Representatives by Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) that would, among other things:

Codify the key terms of the House settlement

Preempt certain state laws.

Provide the NCAA with more ironclad antitrust protections than the limited relief provided under the House settlement.

Prohibit college athletes from being treated as employees of their universities, conferences or the NCAA as a result of their participation in college sports.

The SCORE Act was marked up and approved by the House Committees on Education and Workforce and Energy and Commerce on July 23, on largely party-line votes, and then was readied for a vote on the House floor on Dec. 3. However, it was pulled from the House floor calendar and never received a vote after some Republican members indicated that they would not vote for the bill in its current form. It remains to be seen if it will be brought back to the floor in 2026.

On July 24, President Donald Trump issued Executive Order 14322: Saving College Sports, in which the president directed several federal agencies to take actions that preserve and expand college sports and provide "the stability, fairness and balance necessary to protect student-athletes, collegiate athletic scholarships and opportunities." Among other things, the executive order directs the secretary of labor and the National Labor Relations Board to determine and take measures to clarify the employment status of college athletes, and for the attorney general and the chairman of the Federal Trade Commission to act through litigation and issue guidelines and policies to protect the rights of college athletes and the availability of collegiate athletic scholarships and opportunities "when such elements are unreasonably challenged under antitrust or other legal theories."

On the Democratic side of the aisle, Senators Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Corey Booker (D-NJ) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) introduced S. 2932, the "Student Athlete Fairness and Enforcement Act," or "SAFE Act," as an alternative to the SCORE Act. The SAFE Act would, among other things:

Amend the Sports Broadcasting Act to allow schools and conferences to pool media rights.

Codify the House settlement's revenue sharing and NIL provisions.

Provide college athletes with protections on scholarships, roster spots and the ability to transfer without penalties.

Provide college athletes with guaranteed medical coverage post-playing eligibility.

Require universities to maintain Olympic sport roster spots and scholarship levels at pre-House settlement levels.

In the House, Rep. Lori Trahan (D-MA) introduced H.R. 6350, the College Athletics Reform Act, as a counter measure to the SCORE Act. Her bill would:

Establish federal standards for NIL rights and codify rules for agents.

Create a bipartisan Commission to Stabilize College Sports to develop recommendations on Title IX and women's and Olympic sports.

Amend the Sports Broadcasting Act to allow schools to pool media rights.

Enhance Title IX reporting requirements, including on revenue sharing.

Although these bills and the executive order have generated significant media attention, it appears unlikely that any of these bills can generate the bipartisan support needed to successfully advance through both houses of Congress and be signed by the president. In fact, we think it is unlikely that legislation in this area will be successful in generating the bipartisan support needed to pass both houses of Congress unless it includes both protections for universities and some level of collective bargaining and/or other types of representational rights for college athletes. To date, however, none of these bills provides any such voice for college athletes, and the SCORE Act prohibits college athletes from being treated as employees of their universities as a result of their participation in college sports.

As described in more detail in our March 2025 opinion piece in the Sports Business Journal, "Collective strength through group NIL rights: a potential win-win solution to college sports chaos," what has been missing to date in the antitrust litigation and House settlement, proposed legislation and executive order is a focus on a representative body, or bodies, to negotiate on behalf of college athletes in crafting rules on revenue sharing and NIL compensation, other benefits and protections, and eligibility and transfer rules. Such a body could take the form of a tax-exempt association or, in the future and if possible, a union, that is funded through the monetization of college athletes' group NIL rights, as is the case with the professional sports players associations.

We predict that any successful, comprehensive legislative solution will likely need to include at least some collective-bargaining or representational rights for college athletes. Inclusion of such rights would both protect college athletes and provide the NCAA, conferences and universities with actual, enforceable antitrust protections as compared to the very limited relief provided under the House settlement. In fact, some key leaders, such as University of Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White, have begun to call for a collective-bargaining framework to be part of a national solution to the issues facing college sports. We think this trend is likely to continue as other college sports leaders realize that it is becoming too expensive not to have an agreement with players through collective bargaining.

