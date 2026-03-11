Schools Face ‘Significant Penalties' As NCAA Focuses On Transfer Process Tampering

Takeaways

The NCAA has made enforcement of tampering rules a priority and warned institutions that violations will lead to "significant penalties," reaffirming restrictions on unauthorized contact with student-athletes.

The Division I Football Oversight Committee recommended emergency legislation imposing strict penalties on schools that circumvent the transfer process.

The Division I Cabinet endorsed applying these penalties across all sports.

Reports of the NCAA circulating a memo to institutions reminding them of the restrictions on unauthorized contact with student-athletes in the tampering bylaw and warning of significant penalties for violations started a week that ended with the NCAA Division I Cabinet endorsing a proposal for strict penalties against schools that circumvent the transfer window process.

On Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, NCAA Vice President of Enforcement Jon Duncan reportedly sent a memo to NCAA institutions reminding them of and summarizing the restrictions of NCAA Division I Bylaw 13.1.1.4. Bylaw 13.1.1.4 prohibits contact with a student-athlete of another institution without authorization through the transfer portal process. The memo also announced that NCAA Enforcement would "pursue significant penalties" for tampering violations.

Two days later, on Feb. 25, the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision Oversight Committee recommended adoption of emergency legislation to address student-athletes transferring to compete for new institutions outside of the transfer portal process. If an institution is found to enroll a student-athlete who was not active in the transfer portal, and the student-athlete participates in athletic activities at the new institution, the proposed legislation would:

Bar the head coach from all football and administrative duties for six contests;

Fine the institution 20% of its football budget; and

Reduce the permitted football roster spots by five for the following season.

By Friday, Feb. 27, the NCAA Division I Cabinet endorsed the idea of the proposed legislation and its application to all sports, not just football. The Cabinet is expected to vote to adopt the new legislation no later than April, with an effective date for the rules to be retroactive to Feb. 25, 2026.

Should the proposed effective date be adopted, the penalties would apply to all sports and be in effect beginning the next transfer windows (opening in March for certain winter sports). By backdating the effective date, the NCAA considers institutions on notice of the penalties for non-compliance even before the specific penalties are officially approved.

The NCAA's emphasis on tampering compliance reflects growing public scrutiny. Some coaches have turned to the media to raise tampering allegations involving high-profile recruits and urged the NCAA to more strictly enforce its bylaws.

