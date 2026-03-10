Wireless Roundup (March 2026)

Key Wireless Deadlines

Comments Due for WRC-27 Advisory Committee Recommendations: In a February 23 Public Notice (PN), the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC or Commission) Office of International Affairs invited comment on the World Radiocommunication Conference Advisory Committee's (WRC-27 Advisory Committee) draft recommendations on issues that will be considered by the 2027 World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC-27). Comments will assist the Commission in its upcoming discussions with the U.S. Department of State and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) on U.S. positions for WRC-27. The PN also solicited comment on NTIA's draft proposals for WRC-27. Comments are due March 6.

Comments Due for FAA Proposal for New Performance Requirements for Aircraft Radio Altimeters: On January 7, 2026, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposed new minimum performance requirements for all aircraft radio altimeters, which operate in the 4.2-4.4 GHz frequency band. The new standards are meant to ensure altimeters will continue to operate effectively once the FCC authorizes additional wireless signals in the neighboring Upper C-band (3.98-4.2 GHz). Commercial aircraft regulated under Part 121 of the FAA's rules and aircraft regulated under Part 129 with 30+ passenger seats or a payload capacity of 7,500+ pounds would need to be equipped with compliant altimeters by the date the FCC authorizes wireless services in the Upper C-band. All other aircraft would need to comply within two years of such date. Comments are due to the FAA by March 9.

FCC Issues Proposal to Implement Spectrum Allocation Decisions from WRC-2019: On December 9, 2025, the FCC released a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) to implement certain spectrum allocation decisions that were made at the 2019 World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC-2019) and published in the International Telecommunication Union's WRC-2019 Final Acts. The proposal would modify some spectrum allocations and power limits for both satellite and terrestrial services. Reply Comments are due March 13.

Commission Seeks Comment on Further Expanding Unlicensed Use of 6 GHz: At its January 29 Open Meeting, the FCC issued a third Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking consisting of two proposals to expand use of the 6 GHz spectrum. The first proposal would increase the power limits for indoor 6 GHz access points that operate under the control of an Automated Frequency Coordination system, while the second would authorize low-power indoor access points on cruise ships for the first time. Comments are due March 23. Reply Comments are due< strong>April 21.

FCC Open Meeting: The next FCC Open Meeting is scheduled for March 26. Meeting details can be found here. The tentative agenda will be posted approximately three weeks prior to the meeting.

The next FCC Open Meeting is scheduled for Meeting details can be found here. The tentative agenda will be posted approximately three weeks prior to the meeting. MWC26 Barcelona: Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 Barcelona is taking place now through March 5 . More information is available here. (Wiley's MWC attendees are noted in our "Did You Know?" section.)

Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 Barcelona is taking place now through . More information is available here. (Wiley's MWC attendees are noted in our "Did You Know?" section.) Subcommittee on Science, Manufacturing, and Competitiveness Hearing: On March 3 , U.S. Senator Ted Budd, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation's Subcommittee on Science, Manufacturing, and Competitiveness, will convene a hearing titled "Less Hype, More Help: AI That Improves Safety, Productivity, and Care." More information is available here.

On , U.S. Senator Ted Budd, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation's Subcommittee on Science, Manufacturing, and Competitiveness, will convene a hearing titled "Less Hype, More Help: AI That Improves Safety, Productivity, and Care." More information is available here. ACA Connects Summit: The 2026 America's Communications Association (ACA Connects) Summit will take place on March 3-5 in Washington, DC. Summit details can be found here.

The 2026 America's Communications Association (ACA Connects) Summit will take place on in Washington, DC. Summit details can be found here. TPI Fireside Chat with NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth: On March 10 , the Technology Policy Institute (TPI) will host a fireside chat with NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth. More information can be found here.

On , the Technology Policy Institute (TPI) will host a fireside chat with NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth. More information can be found here. FTC Conference: On March 19-20, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will host the Third FTC Conference on Marketing and Public Policy in Washington, DC. Conference details can be found here.

CISA Hosting "Town Hall" CIRCIA NPRM Feedback Session: On February 13, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced that it will hold virtual "town hall" sessions seeking additional feedback on the Cybersecurity Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act of 2022 (CIRCIA) NPRM. A sector-specific session for the Communications Sector will be held March 18 . "General" sessions will be held March 31 and April 2 . CISA has announced that the town halls would need to be rescheduled if appropriations remain lapsed. As of publication of the Roundup, CISA has not rescheduled any of the sessions, but if it does so, updated schedules will be posted here. Interested parties should register via CISA.gov to participate in the meetings.

On February 13, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced that it will hold virtual "town hall" sessions seeking additional feedback on the Cybersecurity Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act of 2022 (CIRCIA) NPRM. A sector-specific session for the Communications Sector will be held . "General" sessions will be held and . CISA has announced that the town halls would need to be rescheduled if appropriations remain lapsed. As of publication of the Roundup, CISA has not rescheduled any of the sessions, but if it does so, updated schedules will be posted here. Interested parties should register via CISA.gov to participate in the meetings. CSRIC to Be Rechartered; Nominations Open: On February 9, the FCC issued a PN announcing that the Communications Security, Reliability, and Interoperability Council (CSRIC) will be rechartered by March 2026. The Council will be asked to address six topics: National Security Implications of the Dark Fiber Market; Ensuring Submarine Cable Security and Resiliency; Malicious SIM Farm Mitigation; Reducing Common Causes of Sunny Day Outages; Expanding NG911's Multimedia Availability and Increasing 911 Accessibility; and Enhancing Communications Network Security. Nominations for membership to CSRIC X should be submitted to the FCC no later than March 11 . Applications should be sent by email to CSRIC@fcc.gov.

On February 9, the FCC issued a PN announcing that the Communications Security, Reliability, and Interoperability Council (CSRIC) will be rechartered by March 2026. The Council will be asked to address six topics: National Security Implications of the Dark Fiber Market; Ensuring Submarine Cable Security and Resiliency; Malicious SIM Farm Mitigation; Reducing Common Causes of Sunny Day Outages; Expanding NG911's Multimedia Availability and Increasing 911 Accessibility; and Enhancing Communications Network Security. Nominations for membership to CSRIC X should be submitted to the FCC no later than . Applications should be sent by email to CSRIC@fcc.gov. FTC Workshop: On March 4, the FTC will host a workshop titled "Protect Your Small Business from Scammers and Cybersecurity Risks." More information can be found here.

Other Wireless Developments

FCC Authorizes Broadband Use on Entire 900 MHz Band: On February 18, the FCC adopted a Report and Order (R&O) that will authorize broadband use of the full 10 megahertz of spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901 MHz and 935-940 MHz). Building on the FCC's decision to open 6 megahertz of the band in 2020, the R&O establishes a market-based negotiation process for full broadband use of all 10 megahertz on a county-by-county basis.

Did You Know?

Wiley's Megan Brown,< a href="/redirection.asp?article_id=1755114&company_id=20053&redirectaddress=https://www.wiley.law/people-JoshTurner" target="_blank">Joshua Turner,< a href="/redirection.asp?article_id=1755114&company_id=20053&redirectaddress=https://www.wiley.law/people-ShivaGoel" target="_blank">Shiva Goel, and Amb. David Gross are attending this week's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Amb. Gross will moderate the GSMA Ministerial Programme: The Great Skills Reset on March 4 from 2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Wiley launched a Trump Administration Resource Center and Resource Guide to track Executive branch priorities during the second Administration of President Trump. With Wiley's deep-rooted understanding of Washington and today's evolving regulatory landscape, the Resource Center and Resource Guide provide critical insights, actionable intelligence, practical solutions, and guidance across key industries to help businesses stay ahead of the curve and manage challenges in 2026 and beyond.

In addition, Wiley recently launched a Trump Administration Tariff Tracker. It offers a high-level, real-time overview of the latest developments under the Trump Administration, organized by category and updated as new actions unfold.

Wiley created an AI hub, All Things AI, to showcase thought leadership and insights on AI legal and regulatory matters.

Wiley launched a Federal Infrastructure Resource Center, highlighting the federal government's initiative to invest in our nation's infrastructure, including the $42 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program.

Wiley created a Sanctions and Export Controls Resource Center, which hosts our latest insights related to sanctions, export controls, digital currency, cybersecurity and privacy, and other issues surrounding Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

