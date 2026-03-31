Some Relief For The Re: Line – Washington’s CEMA Gets A Legislative Tune‑Up

For brands facing a surge of Washington state Commercial Electronic Mail Act (CEMA) litigation over email subject lines, there’s finally a bit of good news in the inbox.

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For brands facing a surge of Washington state Commercial Electronic Mail Act (CEMA) litigation over email subject lines, there’s finally a bit of good news in the inbox.

Washington’s governor has signed an amendment to CEMA that most notably reduces statutory damages from $500 per violation to $100. It also adds a knowledge requirement, tying liability to what a sender knew or reasonably should have known about the misleading nature of the subject line at the time the message was sent. Finally, the law applies to any cause of action filed following the law’s effective date (June 11, 2026), regardless of when the conduct occurred.

The signed law is available here.

These changes are a direct response to the flood of lawsuits that followed the Washington Supreme Court’s decision in Brown v. Old Navy, which dramatically expanded CEMA exposure based on allegedly misleading subject lines alone. The combination of per‑email damages and a near strict‑liability framework quickly turned routine promotional language into high‑stakes litigation risk.

Importantly, the amendment reflects a more modest set of reforms than those originally on the table during the legislative process. While lawmakers considered broader fixes aimed at more comprehensively curbing CEMA litigation, only targeted changes ultimately made it into the final bill. The result is a statute that is softened but far from defanged.

Whether this legislative tune‑up meaningfully slows CEMA filings – or simply reshapes how those claims are pled – remains to be seen. But it clearly reflects a legislative effort to recalibrate a statute that had drifted far from its original purpose, while attempting to preserve some accountability for genuinely misleading email practices.

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