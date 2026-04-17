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17 April 2026

Telephone and Texting Compliance News — April 2026

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We are pleased to present our latest edition of Telephone and Texting Compliance News, providing insights and news related to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Esteban Morales,Danielle Frappier, and Jonathan P. Garvin
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We are pleased to present our latest edition of Telephone and Texting Compliance News, providing insights and news related to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA).

In this month’s Regulatory Update, we break down a new FCC proposal aimed at stopping illegal robocalls at the source.

In our Litigation Update, we look at a pair of recent court decisions that could significantly change how courts view TCPA consent, particularly whether pre-recorded telemarketing calls require written consent.

If you have suggestions for topics you’d like us to feature in this newsletter, or any questions about the content in this issue, please feel free to reach out to an attorney on Mintz’s TCPA and Consumer Calling Practice team.

In This Edition

Regulatory Update

Litigation Update

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Esteban Morales
Esteban Morales
Photo of Danielle Frappier
Danielle Frappier
Photo of Jonathan P. Garvin
Jonathan P. Garvin
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