FCC Modernizes DIRS Reporting And Narrows Obligations For Non-Facilities-Based Providers

The FCC has circulated a draft Report and Order that would modernize the Disaster Information Reporting System by reducing burdens on communications providers while preserving the information needed...

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Draft Order would streamline disaster reporting, remove final report requirements, exempt resellers and MVNOs from DIRS reporting, and add reporting for public safety voice and broadband networks.

The FCC has circulated a draft Report and Order that would modernize the Disaster Information Reporting System by reducing burdens on communications providers while preserving the information needed by emergency managers during major disasters. Unlike the other items in this package, this is a draft Order rather than a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking; if adopted, it would make rule changes rather than merely seek comment.

The Order would replace the existing multi-worksheet manual filing process with a single dynamic form, create a “one-click” no-change reporting option, eliminate unnecessary fields and worksheets, remove the DIRS final report requirement, and exempt non-facilities-based providers such as resellers and MVNOs from DIRS reporting. At the same time, the FCC would require public safety voice and broadband network operators to report the status of public safety network infrastructure and customer impacts in DIRS.

Key Changes

Single dynamic form. Manual filers would use a consolidated, dynamic reporting form rather than completing multiple service- or infrastructure-specific worksheets.

Manual filers would use a consolidated, dynamic reporting form rather than completing multiple service- or infrastructure-specific worksheets. One-click no-change option. Manual filers would be able to indicate that there has been no change from the prior day’s report without re-entering the same information.

Manual filers would be able to indicate that there has been no change from the prior day’s report without re-entering the same information. Reduced reporting fields. The FCC would eliminate or consolidate fields and worksheets deemed duplicative or of limited value to disaster response stakeholders.

The FCC would eliminate or consolidate fields and worksheets deemed duplicative or of limited value to disaster response stakeholders. No final report. DIRS filers would no longer need to submit a final report after DIRS is deactivated.

DIRS filers would no longer need to submit a final report after DIRS is deactivated. Facilities-based focus. DIRS obligations would be limited to facilities-based providers, eliminating reporting obligations for resellers and MVNOs that do not operate communications infrastructure.

DIRS obligations would be limited to facilities-based providers, eliminating reporting obligations for resellers and MVNOs that do not operate communications infrastructure. Public safety network reporting. Public safety voice and broadband network operators would become mandatory DIRS reporters for infrastructure status and public safety customer impact.

Public safety voice and broadband network operators would become mandatory DIRS reporters for infrastructure status and public safety customer impact. Geospatial information. The Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau would improve the ability of filers to voluntarily submit geographic information regarding service areas and facilities out of service.

Implementation Timing

Elimination of the DIRS final report and the exemption for providers that do not own or operate facilities would take effect immediately upon Federal Register publication of the Order.

Technical improvements requiring DIRS system changes, including the dynamic form and new location-information functionality, would be implemented after Bureau updates and subsequent Public Notice.

Public safety voice and broadband network operators would begin reporting on the later of 30 days after Bureau notice of OMB approval and DIRS readiness, or November 30, 2026.

Why This Matters for Providers

Facilities-based voice, broadband, cable, wireless, and interconnected VoIP providers should experience reduced manual reporting burdens during disasters, particularly where daily status has not changed.

Resellers, MVNOs, and other non-facilities-based providers should assess whether they qualify for the exemption and update internal disaster reporting playbooks accordingly.

Facilities-based providers should continue to maintain processes for accurate daily DIRS reporting during activations and should monitor Bureau guidance on the redesigned reporting interface.

Public safety network operators should prepare for new DIRS workflows, including data collection, internal responsibility assignments, and PRA/OMB-driven implementation timing.

Providers should not assume that DIRS-Lite activations suspend NORS obligations; the draft Order would retain NORS reporting requirements for DIRS-Lite activations.

Compliance Takeaways

Providers should review existing disaster-response procedures and identify which entities in a corporate family are facilities-based and which are non-facilities-based. Once adopted, the Order may allow certain entities to stop filing DIRS reports, but facilities-based providers should remain prepared for mandatory daily reporting during DIRS activations and for any new data-field structure implemented by the Bureau.

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