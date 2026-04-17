FCC Announces Tentative Agenda For April 2026 Meeting

The R&O refines the Commission’s rules governing the Telecommunications Certification Bodies (TCBs), test laboratories and laboratory accreditation bodies that are involved in the FCC equipment authorization process. First, the R&O creates a fast-track priority review process for devices subject to the FCC’s Pre-Approval Guidance (PAG) process (which is a process providing greater scrutiny for newer equipment and technologies) that are tested in Trusted Test Labs (i.e., labs located in the United States or in a country with a Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA) or comparable reciprocal trade agreement). Second, the R&O requires that test labs and TCBs disclose the number and location of all employees that are engaged in FCC-recognized testing and/or certification. Third, the R&O adopts stronger post-market surveillance procedures for TCBs to identify equipment that may be noncompliant despite having received an authorization, enhanced enforcement mechanisms to hold manufacturers and testing bodies accountable for submitting inaccurate information or fraudulent test results, and establishes confidential channels for reporting potential violations of national security concerns. Finally, the R&O directs the development of a consolidated list of entities that are prohibited from receiving equipment authorization in order to help streamline applicant screening. The R&O also grants a Petition for Reconsideration filed by Garmin that would modify ownership reporting rules for publicly traded companies to align with SEC timelines.

The FNPRM seeks comment on proposals to prohibit recognition of test labs, TCBs or laboratory accreditation bodies that are located in, or that conduct testing, certification or accreditation in, countries without an MRA or similar trade agreement that provides for reciprocity with the U.S. The FNPRM further proposes to withdraw recognition from any such test labs, TCBs, or laboratory accreditation bodies over a phase-out period. The FNPRM also seeks comment on additional protections needed to safeguard intellectual property during testing and certification in the equipment authorization process, and on how the Commission can modernize its equipment authorization databases to support enforcement priorities while streamlining and alleviating administrative burden on TCBs and other participants in the equipment authorization process.