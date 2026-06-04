Wireless Roundup (June 2026)

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Key Wireless Deadlines

FCC Proposes to Exclude Covered List Entities from Blanket Domestic Section 214 Authority: On May 1, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC or Commission) issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) seeking to prospectively exclude any entity identified on the FCC’s Covered List (or potentially, other entities of concern or that install covered equipment) from receiving blanket domestic authority to provide interstate telecommunications services under Section 214 of the Communications Act. The NPRM also solicits comment on other potential measures, including restrictions on interconnection or transactions with entities of concern. Comments are due June 8. Reply Comments are due July 7.

Commission Proposes to Expand TT&C Spectrum Authorization for Non-Communications Space Operations: On March 27, the FCC released its “Spectrum Abundance for Weird Space Stuff” NPRM to expand authorization for telemetry, tracking, and command (TT&C) operations for space missions that do not provide radiocommunications services to the public. The proposal would specifically authorize uplink TT&C functions in the 2320–2345 MHz band, which is currently used primarily to provide Satellite Digital Audio Radio Service. The Commission also seeks comment generally on proposals to make more TT&C spectrum available for all emergent space operations. Reply Comments are due June 8.

FCC Proposes Additional Measures to Encourage Equipment Testing and Certification in the U.S. and Allied Countries: On May 1, the FCC issued a Second Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (FNPRM) proposing to revoke or preclude recognition of test labs, telecommunications certification bodies (TCBs), and laboratory accreditation bodies that are located, or conduct operations, in countries without a reciprocal trade agreement or Mutual Recognition Agreement with the U.S. The FNPRM also called for comment on additional measures to protect intellectual property during the equipment authorization process, to expand testing and certification in the U.S. and allied countries, and to modernize the FCC’s equipment authorization database. Comments are due June 15. Reply Comments are due July 14.

Commission Seeks Input on GSO Reference Links Used to Demonstrate NGSO Compatibility: On May 12, the FCC issued a Public Notice on potential revisions to the set of Geostationary Satellite Orbit (GSO) reference links used by Non-Geostationary Satellite Orbit (NGSO) operators to demonstrate technical compliance with spectrum sharing requirements with GSO operators. The Public Notice comes after the FCC revised the NGSO/GSO spectrum sharing framework in April, replacing previous protection metrics based on Equivalent Power Flux Density limits with new performance-based criteria. Comments are due June 29. Reply Comments are due July 13.

Upcoming Meetings and Events

FCC Open Meeting: The next FCC Open Meeting is scheduled for June 25. Meeting details can be found here. The tentative agenda will be posted approximately three weeks prior to the meeting.

The next FCC Open Meeting is scheduled for Meeting details can be found here. The tentative agenda will be posted approximately three weeks prior to the meeting. FirstNet Authority Combined Board and Board Committees Meeting: On June 2 , the FirstNet Authority Board will hold an open public meeting of the Board and Board Committees. More information can be found here.

On , the FirstNet Authority Board will hold an open public meeting of the Board and Board Committees. More information can be found here. FCC CPAAC Meeting: On June 10, the FCC will hold a meeting of the Commission’s Consumer Protection and Accessibility Advisory Committee (CPAAC). More information can be found here.

Cyber Corner

CISA Reschedules Virtual “Town Halls” on Cyber Incident Reporting for CIRCIA Requirements: On May 26, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced the rescheduled dates for its “town hall” virtual meetings on the Cybersecurity Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act of 2022 (CIRCIA) rulemaking that will require critical infrastructure companies, including communications providers, to report cyber incidents to CISA. The communications sector-specific “town hall” will be held on June 16 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time . The link to register can be found here.

On May 26, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced the rescheduled dates for its “town hall” virtual meetings on the Cybersecurity Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act of 2022 (CIRCIA) rulemaking that will require critical infrastructure companies, including communications providers, to report cyber incidents to CISA. The communications sector-specific “town hall” will be held on at . The link to register can be found here. NIST Releases for Comment Draft Update to Foundational PNT Profile : On May 6, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) released for comment the initial public draft of revision 2 to NIST Interagency or Internal Report (NISTIR) 8323, Foundational PNT Profile: Applying the Cybersecurity Framework for the Responsible Use of Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT). Comments are due July 6 . The draft revision updates the existing NISTIR 8323 publication to align with the NIST Cybersecurity Framework 2.0.

On May 6, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) released for comment the initial public draft of revision 2 to NIST Interagency or Internal Report (NISTIR) 8323, Foundational PNT Profile: Applying the Cybersecurity Framework for the Responsible Use of Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT). Comments are due . The draft revision updates the existing NISTIR 8323 publication to align with the NIST Cybersecurity Framework 2.0. NCCoE Manufacturing Project Update: On June 4 , the NIST National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) will host a virtual event to provide an overview of upcoming guidelines for organizations operating industrial control systems and operational technology environments. More information can be found here.

On , the NIST National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) will host a virtual event to provide an overview of upcoming guidelines for organizations operating industrial control systems and operational technology environments. More information can be found here. NIST Workshop on Hardware CPE and CVSS Updates: On June 22, NIST will be hosting a workshop on hardware representation in the Common Platform Enumeration (CPE) and on how the Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) applies to hardware. More information can be found here.

Other Wireless Developments

FCC Issues Additional Covered List Exemptions for Certain Foreign-Produced Drones and Routers: In four separate Public Notices in May, the FCC announced “Conditional Approvals” for certain foreign-produced uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) and routers, allowing them to receive FCC equipment authorizations. The Commission also extended its blanket waivers for software and firmware updates to January 1, 2029 and expanded these waivers to include Class II changes, and granted an individual waiver request to allow certain Class I and Class II hardware changes on covered routers until May 15, 2027. For more information on the Covered List and other recent FCC actions related to national security, check out the May 8th episode of Wiley Connected's Signal Shift podcast featuring Wiley’s Megan Brown, Sara Baxenberg, and Josh Turner.

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