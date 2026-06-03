College Sports Commission Prevails In NIL Arbitration

The College Sports Commission secured its first binding arbitration victory, upholding its authority to enforce NIL salary caps after blocking approximately $7.5 million in deals with University of Nebraska football players.

With 450 attorneys and government relations professionals across 15 offices, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney provides progressive legal, business, regulatory and government relations advice to protect, defend and advance our clients’ businesses. We service a wide range of clients, with deep experience in the finance, energy, healthcare and life sciences industries.

Article Insights

Andrew G. Hope’s articles from Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC are most popular: with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC are most popular: within Government and Public Sector topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives and HR

In a significant development for college sports governance, the College Sports Commission (CSC) prevailed in its first binding arbitration case, affirming its authority to enforce a salary cap on NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deals. The case involved prospective deals with members of the University of Nebraska (Nebraska) football team that were structured to compensate players for future, undefined NIL opportunities. The arbitrator upheld the CSC’s rejection of the proposed NIL contracts, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing effort to regulate athlete compensation within the framework of the House settlement.

The dispute centered around deals valued at approximately $7.5 million dollars between Nebraska athletes and a multimedia rights (MMR) partner that manages sponsorship and endorsement opportunities for collegiate athletes. The CSC, created last July to oversee NIL compliance and enforce rules related to athlete compensation, blocked these deals in March after evaluating their legitimacy under new regulations. Pursuant to the dispute resolution procedures set forth under House, the athletes challenged the decision in an arbitration hearing held in late April. On May 11, the arbitrator issued a ruling that sided with the CSC and affirmed that the deals violated established rules.

Bryan Seeley, CEO of the CSC, expressed confidence in the ruling, emphasizing that it demonstrates the system’s capacity to uphold fair enforcement. “This process shows the system is working as intended,” Seeley stated. “The decision we made was challenged, and a neutral arbitrator assessed the facts to inform a final decision.” He also indicated that Nebraska athletes would be encouraged to resubmit revised contracts that comply with the rules, which he expects they will do.

Nebraska’s athletic director, Troy Dannen, praised the student-athletes’ conduct during the process, noting their patience and professionalism. “We continue to operate within the parameters of the House settlement and the CSC process, while monitoring changes in the collegiate landscape,” Dannen said.

The case underscores the tension between the new NIL landscape and existing regulatory frameworks. Under the House settlement, schools can spend up to $20.5 million annually on direct athlete payments. However, industry sources estimate that the actual direct revenue sharing and NIL payments necessary to build a competitive football roster can reach $30 million or more. This has led programs to explore “above-the-cap” payments — ostensibly endorsement deals with boosters or affiliated entities that many have decried as circumvention of NCAA rules.

The arbitrator’s ruling found that the Nebraska deals at issue constituted impermissible “warehousing,” a practice in which NIL rights are purchased without a clear plan for their activation or use. The decision further confirmed CSC’s determination that Nebraska’s MMR partner qualified as an “associated entity” under the House settlement, and that the contracts lacked a valid business purpose--namely, the promotion of goods or services offered for a profit — thereby violating NCAA rules designed to prevent pay-for-play schemes.

Though dispositive of the Nebraska athletes’ claims, the arbitrator’s decision is far from the final word on this issue, as class counsel for the House plaintiffs have filed a motion in the Northern District of California requesting the court’s intervention in defining a “narrow” category of NIL agreements that involve “associated entities.” The motion argues that the CSC has overstepped its authority in attempting to regulate MMR companies and other third-party business entities that are beyond its purview. With a hearing on the motion scheduled for May 27 and a hearing on a separate motion to enforce the House settlement slated for June 10, the scope of the CSC’s enforcement authority is likely to be further tested and refined.

In sum, the CSC’s victory in the Nebraska NIL arbitration marks a crucial milestone in the efforts to regulate athlete compensation and to preserve traditional notions of amateurism in college sports. The decision affirms the agency’s role in policing endorsement deals and sets a precedent that certain NIL arrangements are prohibited under the current regime. As these legal battles continue, schools, athletes and sponsors alike must continue to adapt to the changing landscape of NCAA regulations and enforcement.

As the NIL landscape continues to shift and develop, Buchanan offers the necessary insight and guidance to help clients develop compliance programs, manage investigations, and avoid potential liability while remaining competitive in a rapidly changing market.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.