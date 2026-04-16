ARTICLE
16 April 2026

Revisions To FCC Foreign Ownership Rules Take Effect May 11, 2026

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On April 9, 2026, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC or Commission) published a Report and Order (Order) codifying definitions and procedures that govern the disclosure and approval processes...
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Eve Klindera Reed,Wayne D. Johnsen,Edgar Class
+5 Authors
Eve Klindera Reed’s articles from Wiley Rein are most popular:
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On April 9, 2026, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC or Commission) published a Report and Order (Order) codifying definitions and procedures that govern the disclosure and approval processes for foreign ownership of entities that hold certain FCC licenses and authorizations. The new rules go into effect May 11, 2026.

As we discussed in greater detail here, the new rules adopted in the Order codify, amend, and clarify existing FCC practices and procedures for foreign entities required to file a petition for declaratory ruling in order to hold an FCC authorization. Specifically, the Order codifies the definition of “a controlling U.S. parent” for foreign ownership determination purposes as “the first controlling entity organized in the United States that is above the licensee(s) in the vertical chain of control and does not itself hold a license subject to [S]ection 310(b).” The Order also amends the FCC’s advance approval rule for foreign entities seeking to increase their ownership interests, codifies certain requirements for trusts and trustees holding interests in FCC authorization holders, extends remedial petition for declaratory ruling processes to privately held entities, and codifies existing practices for submitting amendments to a pending petition for declaratory ruling, among other things.

Wiley’s Telecom, Media & Technology, National Security practitioners can help navigate these evolving issues. If you have questions about the Order, please contact one of the authors of this alert.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Eve Klindera Reed
Eve Klindera Reed
Photo of Wayne D. Johnsen
Wayne D. Johnsen
Photo of Daniel P. Brooks
Daniel P. Brooks
Photo of Edgar Class
Edgar Class
Photo of Stephen Conley
Stephen Conley
Photo of Jackson McNeal
Jackson McNeal
Photo of Kevin T. Nguyen
Kevin T. Nguyen
Photo of Anthony Paranzino
Anthony Paranzino
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