Telephone And Texting Compliance News — April 2026

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We are pleased to present our latest edition of Telephone and Texting Compliance News, providing insights and news related to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA).
In this month’s Regulatory Update, we break down a new FCC proposal aimed at stopping illegal robocalls at the source.
In our Litigation Update, we look at a pair of recent court decisions that could significantly change how courts view TCPA consent, particularly whether pre-recorded telemarketing calls require written consent.
If you have suggestions for topics you’d like us to feature in this newsletter, or any questions about the content in this issue, please feel free to reach out to an attorney on Mintz’s TCPA and Consumer Calling Practice team.
In This Edition
Regulatory Update
FCC Proposes New Numbering Policies to Combat Illegal Robocalls
Litigation Update
Bradford and Bradley — Redefining TCPA Consent in Some Courts
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