ARTICLE
24 December 2025

FL And SC Level Up Enforcement Against Roblox Over Child Safety Concerns

CO
Cozen O'Connor

Contributor

Cozen O'Connor logo

Founded in 1970, Cozen O’Connor has more than 925 attorneys practicing internationally in 32 cities across North America and Europe. We are a full-service firm with award-winning practices in litigation, business law, and government relations, and our attorneys have experience operating in all sectors of the economy. Our diverse client list includes global Fortune 500 companies, middle-market firms poised for growth, ambitious startups, and high-profile individuals.

Explore Firm Details
Florida and South Carolina are the latest states to take enforcement action against Roblox Corporation, which operates a popular online gaming platform used predominantly...
United States Florida South Carolina Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Cozen O'Connor
Cozen O'Connor’s articles from Cozen O'Connor are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
Cozen O'Connor are most popular:
  • within Tax, Immigration and Insurance topic(s)

Source: The State AG Report

State: Florida, South Carolina

Industry: Media, Entertainment, Sports, incl. Gaming, Technology

Area of Law: Consumer Protection

  • Florida and South Carolina are the latest states to take enforcement action against Roblox Corporation, which operates a popular online gaming platform used predominantly by children and teens.
  • Florida AG James Uthmeier's lawsuit against Roblox alleges that the company misled parents about the safety of the platform and failed to implement adequate safeguards to protect children from predators using the platform to target minors, in violation of state consumer protection law. The lawsuit seeks injunctive relief, civil penalties, and attorneys' fees and costs, among other relief.
  • South Carolina AG Alan Wilson is investigating Roblox and seeks information about how minors use its platform, the company's content moderation practices, whether it allows advertisers to target minor users, and information related to potential violations of the state's Uniform Money Services Act.
  • We have previously reported on AG Uthmeier's investigation of, and Texas AG Ken Paxton's lawsuit against, Roblox.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Cozen O'Connor
Cozen O'Connor
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More