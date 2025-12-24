FL And SC Level Up Enforcement Against Roblox Over Child Safety Concerns

- with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
- within Tax, Immigration and Insurance topic(s)
Source: The State AG Report
State: Florida, South Carolina
Industry: Media, Entertainment, Sports, incl. Gaming, Technology
Area of Law: Consumer Protection
- Florida and South Carolina are the latest states to take enforcement action against Roblox Corporation, which operates a popular online gaming platform used predominantly by children and teens.
- Florida AG James Uthmeier's lawsuit against Roblox alleges that the company misled parents about the safety of the platform and failed to implement adequate safeguards to protect children from predators using the platform to target minors, in violation of state consumer protection law. The lawsuit seeks injunctive relief, civil penalties, and attorneys' fees and costs, among other relief.
- South Carolina AG Alan Wilson is investigating Roblox and seeks information about how minors use its platform, the company's content moderation practices, whether it allows advertisers to target minor users, and information related to potential violations of the state's Uniform Money Services Act.
- We have previously reported on AG Uthmeier's investigation of, and Texas AG Ken Paxton's lawsuit against, Roblox.
