ARTICLE
5 August 2025

FCC Temporarily Suspends Biennial Ownership Reporting Requirement For Broadcasters

WR
Wiley Rein

Contributor

Wiley Rein logo
Wiley is a preeminent law firm wired into Washington. We advise Fortune 500 corporations, trade associations, and individuals in all industries on legal matters converging at the intersection of government, business, and technological innovation. Our attorneys and public policy advisors are respected and have nuanced insights into the mindsets of agencies, regulators, and lawmakers. We are the best-kept secret in DC for many of the most innovative and transformational companies, business groups, and nonprofit organizations. From autonomous vehicles to blockchain technologies, we combine our focused industry knowledge and unmatched understanding of Washington to anticipate challenges, craft policies, and formulate solutions for emerging innovators and industries.
Explore Firm Details
There are several things you can count on in life as a broadcaster: death, taxes, and the need to file biennial ownership reports in odd-numbered years.
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Kathleen A. Kirby,Ari Meltzer,Joan Stewart
+1 Authors

There are several things you can count on in life as a broadcaster: death, taxes, and the need to file biennial ownership reports in odd-numbered years. But now you can scratch the last one (at least for the time being).

On July 29, 2025, the Media Bureau of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC or Commission) issued a Public Notice granting an 18-month waiver of the requirement for broadcasters to file biennial ownership reports on Form 323 or 323-E. The waiver excuses broadcasters from having to file their 2025 reports by the December 1, 2025 deadline.

The Public Notice cites comments submitted in response to the Commission's "Delete, Delete, Delete" proceeding arguing that complying with the biennial ownership filing requirement is costly and burdensome with no offsetting public benefit.

The new deadline for filing biennial ownership reports is June 1, 2027 ... or until further notice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Kathleen A. Kirby
Kathleen A. Kirby
Photo of Ari Meltzer
Ari Meltzer
Photo of John M. Burgett
John M. Burgett
Photo of Joan Stewart
Joan Stewart
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More