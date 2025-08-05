FCC Temporarily Suspends Biennial Ownership Reporting Requirement For Broadcasters

There are several things you can count on in life as a broadcaster: death, taxes, and the need to file biennial ownership reports in odd-numbered years. But now you can scratch the last one (at least for the time being).

On July 29, 2025, the Media Bureau of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC or Commission) issued a Public Notice granting an 18-month waiver of the requirement for broadcasters to file biennial ownership reports on Form 323 or 323-E. The waiver excuses broadcasters from having to file their 2025 reports by the December 1, 2025 deadline.

The Public Notice cites comments submitted in response to the Commission's "Delete, Delete, Delete" proceeding arguing that complying with the biennial ownership filing requirement is costly and burdensome with no offsetting public benefit.

The new deadline for filing biennial ownership reports is June 1, 2027 ... or until further notice.

