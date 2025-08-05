Wireless Roundup (August 2025)

Key Wireless Deadlines

FCC Requests Input on Updates to NG911 Rules: In this Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (FNPRM), the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) proposes rule changes to advance the transition from legacy 911 networks to internet protocol (IP)-based Next Generation 911 (NG911) networks. Specifically, the FNPRM proposes to update the definition of "covered 911 service provider" contained in the Commission's existing 911 reliability rules, to update the reliability standards for providers of "critical" NG911 functions to ensure the reliable delivery of 911 traffic to NG911 delivery points, and to establish NG911 interoperability requirements for interstate transfer of 911 traffic between Emergency Services IP Networks. The FCC also seeks comment on proposals to modify certification and oversight mechanisms in the Commission's 911 reliability rules and facilitate local 911 authorities' acquisition of reliability and interoperability certifications directly from covered 911 service providers. Following an extension, comments are due August 4. Reply comments are due September 17.

FCC Seeks Comment on Expanded TCB and Equipment Authorization Rules: In this Report and Order (R&O) and FNPRM, the FCC adopts new rules to limit foreign ownership of Telecommunications Certification Bodies (TCBs), test labs, and other facilities by foreign adversaries, while also seeking comment on further expanding those rules. In particular, the Commission proposes to expand the prohibition on ownership of TCBs, test labs, and laboratory accreditation bodies by foreign adversary entities to include facilities that are subject to the jurisdiction of a foreign adversary country and seeks comment on related issues. Comments are due August 15. Reply comments are due September 15.

Commission Requests Comment on Call Authentication Trust Anchor Rules for Non-IP Networks: In this NPRM, the FCC seeks feedback on proposed rules that would require providers that rely on non-IP networks to implement non-IP caller identification authentication frameworks. The NPRM aims to address gaps in the Commission's current robocall mitigation approach, which relies on the STIR/SHAKEN framework, which cannot be deployed on non-IP networks. To do so, the NPRM proposes developing criteria for evaluating whether caller identification authentication frameworks are developed and reasonably available for non-IP networks, as required by the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act (TRACED Act), and proposes concluding that certain existing frameworks would satisfy those criteria. Reply comments are due August 15.

NTIA Solicits Feedback on Proposed 2025 Internet Use Survey: In this Request for Comment, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) seeks comment on the proposed addition of 61 new questions to the November 25 edition of the U.S. Census Bureau's Current Population Survey. NTIA's proposed questions are aimed at "[c]ollecting current, systematic, and comprehensive information on Internet use and non-use by U.S. households" to promote more informed decision-making by policymakers, measure internet deployment progress to date, and identify areas of concern in internet deployment. Comments are due August 18.

FCC Proposes Broadly Applicable Certification and Disclosure Requirements to Protect Communications Networks Against Foreign Adversaries: In this NPRM, the Commission seeks comment on expanded certification and information collection requirements to address threats from foreign adversaries (currently identified as China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, and Venezuela). The proposed rules would apply new certification and disclosure requirements on entities holding any type of license, permit, or authorization, rather than only certain specific licenses currently covered by the Commission's existing rules. The NPRM also would go beyond current rules focused strictly on foreign ownership by addressing all entities controlled by or subject to the jurisdiction of direction of a foreign adversary. Reply comments are due August 19.

Commission Reviews Foreign Ownership Policies for Broadcast, Common Carrier and Aeronautical Radio Licensees: In this NPRM, the FCC solicits feedback on updates to the Commission's foreign ownership review process for both common carrier and broadcast licensees, and comment on other updates that apply only to broadcast licensees. For common carriers, the NPRM proposes to amend the FCC's rules to codify existing policy for determining which entity is the controlling U.S. parent entity and codify the FCC's advance approval policy regarding certain deemed voting interests, among other changes. For broadcast licensees, the NPRM seeks comment on the Commission's processing of applications filed during the pendency of a remedial petition for declaratory ruling and other foreign ownership considerations. Reply Comments are due August 22.

FCC Seeks Further Comment on Satellite Spectrum Abundance: In this FNPRM and NPRM, the Commission proposes to expand satellite access to the 12.7-13.25 GHz, 42.0-42.5 GHz, and 51.4-52.4 GHz bands, as well as certain W-band frequencies between 92 and 114.25 GHz. Reply comments are due August 26.

Commission Proposes Changes to Spectrum Sharing Between GSO and NGSO Satellite Systems: In this NPRM, the FCC invites feedback on proposed changes to modernize the current framework for sharing spectrum between Non-Geostationary Satellite Orbit (NGSO) and Geostationary Satellite Orbit (GSO) satellite operators in the 10.7-12.7 GHz, 17.3-18.6 GHz, and 19.7-20.2 GHz bands while ensuring that co-frequency terrestrial services remain protected. Specifically, the FCC seeks comment on alternatives to NGSO operators' compliance with equivalent power-flux density (EPFD) limits adopted in 2000. Reply comments are due August 27.

The "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" (OBBBA) restored the FCC's general auction authority until September 2034, subject to certain limitations, and directed the auction of no less than 800 megahertz of spectrum, at least 100 megahertz of which must be auctioned from Upper C-band (3.98-4.2 GHz) by July 2027. Read Wiley's alert here.

The House and Senate Armed Services Committees released their versions of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2026. The Senate version contains provisions that would limit modifications to DoD systems operating in the Lower 3 GHz (3.1-3.45 GHz) and 7.4-8.4 GHz bands.

FCC Open Meeting: The next FCC Open Meeting is scheduled for August 7. Meeting details can be found here. The agenda includes:

FCC Technological Advisory Council Meeting: The FCC Technological Advisory Council will meet on August 5 to discuss important areas of innovation and informed technology policies. More information can be found here.

NIST NCCoE Cyber AI Profile Virtual Working Sessions: The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) announced that it will hold virtual working sessions regarding the NIST Cybersecurity Framework Cyber Artificial Intelligence (AI) Profile:

The "Securing AI System Components" working session will be held on August 5 . More information can be found here.

. More information can be found here. The "Conducting AI-enabled Cyber Defense" working session will be held on August 19. More information can be found here.

NIST Releases Revised Draft Crypto Agility White Paper: On July 17, NIST released for comment the second public draft of the white paper, "Considerations for Achieving Crypto Agility." Comments are due August 15.

NIST Proposes Patching Update to SP 800-53: On July 22, NIST released draft updates to SP 800-53 to "provide additional guidance on how to securely and reliably deploy patches and updates," as required by Executive Order 14306. Comments are due August 5.

On July 23, the White House unveiled its AI Action Plan and three accompanying Executive Orders (EOs), outlining a sweeping federal strategy to bolster U.S. leadership in artificial intelligence. Among the many key developments:

The Action Plan recommends that the FCC assess whether state-level AI regulations conflict with its federal authority under the Communications Act of 1934, potentially setting the stage for preemption arguments in the communications space.

The Action Plan tasks the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) to issue a Request for Information (RFI) seeking input on existing federal agency rules that may impede AI innovation and adoption. FCC rules could fall within scope.

The EOs embrace a broad understanding of the infrastructure, technologies, and capabilities that leverage or contribute to AI deployments. One EO directs the Commerce Department to launch the American AI Exports Program, which will support the development and deployment of "full-stack" AI export packages, including through potential federal financing for priority projects. In addition to chips, servers, and other "AI-optimized" hardware, these packages may include networking infrastructure and specific AI applications, positioning U.S. firms across a variety of sectors to benefit from the program. Another EO seeks to accelerate federal permitting of data center infrastructure. Qualifying projects include the construction of large data centers and infrastructure comprising or facilities producing "covered components" upon which such data center projects depend, including networking equipment, semiconductors and semiconductor materials, data storage, and "integrated services that work with public cloud providers."



Read Wiley's alert on the AI Action Plan and EOs here.

