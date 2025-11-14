Ways To Maximize Subrogation Recoveries In Q4: Settling Fast & Closing Strong (Podcast)

In this episode of Subro on the Go, regular co-hosts, David Brisco (San Diego) and Joe Rich (Miami) are joined by Michael O'Donnell (Philadelphia) and Ben Migliorino (Denver) to discuss tips on maximizing recoveries in the 4th quarter. Just as a sports game heats up in the 4th quarter, so does the subrogation industry. More specifically, the strategy your team is playing for the first part of the game will suddenly change as the 4th quarter begins, intensifying as we get closer to the final buzzer. Tune in to find out what subro strategies you can implement to ensure you get the subro recovery win before the buzzer. As always, we have also have fun trivia for you along the way.

