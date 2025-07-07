Wireless Roundup (July 2025)

Key Wireless Deadlines

FCC Seeks Comment on Wireless 911 Location Accuracy Rules: In this Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (FNPRM), the Federal Communications Commission (FCC or Commission) invites comment on proposed rules designed to strengthen wireless 911 location accuracy requirements and provide greater information to Public Safety Answering Points (PSAP) and first responders. In particular, the FNPRM seeks comment on proposals to require commercial mobile radio service (CMRS) providers to deliver z-axis information to PSAPs in more actionable formats, mechanisms to increase the scope of wireless 911 calls for which CMRS providers provide dispatchable location information, and other proposals for improving location accuracy. Reply comments are due on July 7.

FCC Seeks Input on FY 2025 Regulatory Fees: In this NPRM, the Commission requests comment on its proposed methodology for the assessment of regulatory fees for fiscal year (FY) 2025. For FY 2025, the Commission proposes collecting a total of $390,192,000 in regulatory fees; making certain changes to its fee methodology for satellite and earth station operators; and continuing certain past practices for the assessment of broadcasters' regulatory fees. For satellite and earth station operators, the NPRM proposes to extend the assessment of regulatory fees to include authorized, but not yet operational, space and earth stations and to change the methodology for the assessment of regulatory fees on earth stations and non-geostationary orbit (NGSO) space stations. For broadcasters, the NPRM seeks feedback on the continued assessment of regulatory fees for full-power broadcast television stations based on the population covered by the broadcast station's contour. Finally, the FCC invites comment on improvements to the regulatory fee process generally. Comments are due July 7. Reply comments are due July 21.

FCC Adopts Licensing Framework for the Lower 37 GHz Band and Seeks Comment on Further Proposals: In this Report and Order (R&O) and FNPRM, the Commission adopts a new framework for the 37-37.6 GHz band (Lower 37 GHz band) and invites feedback on additional proposals for the Lower 37 GHz band framework and a technical rule governing the Upper Microwave Flexible Use Service (UMFUS). For the Lower 37 GHz band, the FCC seeks comment on two additional proposals that were not adopted in the R&O: (1) the inclusion of additional factors for consideration in the first phase of the coordination mechanism for the Lower 37 GHz band adopted in the R&O; and (2) whether it would be possible to replace the coordination mechanism with a dynamic spectrum management system. For the UMFUS band, the FNPRM proposes to correct an unintentional error in the technical rule identifying the PFD measurement for UMFUS licensees. Comments are due July 14. Reply comments are due July 28.

Commission Requests Comment on Call Authentication Trust Anchor Rules for Non-IP Networks: In this NPRM, the FCC seeks feedback on proposed rules that would require providers that rely on non-internet protocol (IP) networks to implement non-IP caller identification authentication frameworks. The NPRM aims to address gaps in the Commission's current robocall mitigation approach, which relies on the Secure Telephone Identity Revisited/Signature-based Handling of Asserted Information using toKENs (STIR/SHAKEN) framework, which cannot be deployed on non-IP networks. To do so, the NPRM proposes developing criteria for evaluating whether caller identification authentication frameworks are developed and reasonably available for non-IP networks, as required by the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act (TRACED Act) and proposes concluding that certain existing frameworks would satisfy those criteria. Comments are due July 16. Reply comments are due August 15.

Commission Requests Input on Updates to NG911 Rules: In this FNPRM, the FCC solicits feedback on proposed changes to the Commission's rules ensuring the transition from legacy 911 networks to IP-based Next Generation 911 (NG911) networks. Specifically, the FNPRM proposes to update the definition of "covered 911 service provider" contained in the Commission's existing 911 reliability rules, to update the reliability standards for providers of "critical" NG911 functions to ensure the reliable delivery of 911 traffic to NG911 delivery points, and to establish NG911 interoperability requirements for interstate transfer of 911 traffic between Emergency Services IP Networks. Finally, the FCC also seeks comment on proposals to modify the certification and oversight mechanisms in the existing 911 reliability rules and proposals to facilitate local 911 authorities' acquisition of reliability and interoperability certifications directly from covered 911 service providers. Comments are due July 21. Reply comments are due August 18.

FCC Proposes New Rules to Protect Communications Networks Against Foreign Adversaries: In this NPRM, the Commission proposes new requirements aimed at addressing threats from foreign adversaries' influence in the communications sector. The NPRM solicits comment on expanded certification and information collection requirements that are aimed at FCC-regulated entities controlled by foreign adversaries. (Currently identified foreign adversaries are China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, and Venezuela under the Maduro Regime.) Specifically, the proposed rules would apply new certification requirements on entities holding any type of license, permit, or authorization, rather than only certain specific licenses covered by current rules, and further would require all entities controlled by or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of a foreign adversary to provide a comprehensive report of ownership interests. Comments are due July 21. Reply comments are due August 19.

Commission Reviews Foreign Ownership Policies for Broadcast, Common Carrier, and Aeronautical Radio Licensees: In this NPRM, the FCC solicits feedback on updates to the Commission's foreign ownership review process for both common carrier and broadcast licensees, and comment on other updates that apply only to broadcast licensees. For common carriers, the NPRM proposes to amend the FCC's rules to codify existing policy for determining which entity is the controlling U.S. parent entity and codify the FCC's advance approval policy regarding certain deemed voting interests, among other changes. For broadcast licensees, the NPRM seeks comment on the Commission's processing of applications filed during the pendency of a remedial petition for declaratory ruling and other foreign ownership considerations. Comments are due July 23. Reply comments are due August 22.

Commission Proposes Changes to Spectrum Sharing Between GSO and NGSO Satellite Systems: In this NPRM, the FCC invites feedback on proposed changes to the current framework for sharing spectrum between NGSO and geostationary orbit (GSO) satellite operators in the 10.7-12.7, 17.3-18.6, and 19.7-20.2 GHz bands aimed at promoting the more efficient and effective use of shared spectrum. Specifically, the FCC proposes to implement changes to modernize the current sharing regime, which is predicated on NGSO fixed-satellite services (FSS) compliance with equivalent power-flux density limits designed to protect GSO FSS and broadcasting-satellite service (BSS) networks. The NPRM invites comments on the changes in the satellite industry since the current equivalent power-flux density (EPFD) limits were adopted and solicits proposals for alternative NGSO-GSO sharing frameworks. Comments are due July 28. Reply comments are due August 27.

NTIA Solicits Feedback on Proposed 2025 Internet Use Survey: In this Request for Comment (RFC), the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) seeks comment on the proposed addition of 61 new questions to the November 25 edition of the U.S. Census Bureau's Current Population Survey (CPS). NTIA's proposed questions are aimed at "[c]ollecting current, systematic, and comprehensive information on Internet use and non-use by U.S. households" to promote more informed decision-making by policymakers, measure internet deployment progress to date, and identify areas of concern in internet deployment. Comments are due August 18.

FCC Seeks Comment on Expanded Satellite Use of the 12.7 GHz, 42 GHz, and 52 GHz bands and W-band Frequencies: In this NPRM and FNPRM, the Commission explores opportunities to make more than 20,000 megahertz of spectrum available for satellite use. It seeks further comment on newly permitting or expanding satellite access to the 12.7-13.25 GHz and 42.0-42.5 GHz bands, which were previously eyed for terrestrial deployments including flexible use. It also proposes to make available for satellite use the 51.4-52.4 GHz band and the following segments of the W-band: 92.0-94.0 GHz, 94.1-95.0 GHz, 95-100 GHz, 102-105 GHz, 105.0-109.5 GHz, and 111.8-114.25 GHz. Comments are due July 28. Reply comments are due August 26.

Over the course of the month, Senate Commerce Republicans released and revised budget reconciliation text addressing issues including spectrum. The latest publicly released version if enacted would restore the FCC's general auction authority through fiscal year 2034 but would exclude any authority to auction the Lower 3 GHz (3.1-3.45 GHz) and the 7.4-8.4 GHz portion of the 7/8 GHz (7.125-8.4 GHz) bands. The bill would require the FCC to auction 300 megahertz before its authority expires, including at least 100 megahertz in the Upper C-band (3.98-4.2 GHz) within two years of enactment. It also would direct NTIA to identify an additional 500 megahertz of spectrum between 1.3 and 10.5 GHz for repurposing from federal use, at least 200 megahertz of which would need to be identified within two years and auctioned within four years of enactment, with the remaining to be auctioned within eight years. The bill would fund NTIA to conduct repurposing studies in the 4 GHz (4.4-4.9 GHz) band, 2.7 GHz band (2.7-2.9 GHz), and lower portion of the 7/8 GHz band (7.25-7.4 GHz). Under separate provisions it also would fund air traffic control improvements that could affect the RF environment in frequencies of potential interest to commercial users.

FCC Open Meeting: The next FCC Open Meeting is scheduled for July 24 . Meeting details can be found here. The tentative agenda will be posted approximately three weeks prior to the meeting.

The next FCC Open Meeting is scheduled for . Meeting details can be found here. The tentative agenda will be posted approximately three weeks prior to the meeting. 2027 WRC Advisory Committee Meetings: The 2027 World Radiocommunications Conference (WRC) Advisory Committee will convene its informal working groups on July 1, July 15, July 23, and July 29 . Informal Working Group 2 regarding Mobile and Fixed Services will meet on July 23 . More information can be found here.

The 2027 World Radiocommunications Conference (WRC) Advisory Committee will convene its informal working groups on . Informal Working Group 2 regarding Mobile and Fixed Services will meet on . More information can be found here. FCC Hurricane Season Resiliency Roundtable: The FCC's Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau will host a Hurricane Season Resiliency Roundtable on July 7 . Additional information can be found here.

The FCC's Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau will host a Hurricane Season Resiliency Roundtable on . Additional information can be found here. NIST Information Security and Privacy Advisory Board Meeting: The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) announced that the Information Security and Privacy Advisory Board (ISPAB) will meet virtually July 16-17 . Additional information can be found here.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) announced that the Information Security and Privacy Advisory Board (ISPAB) will meet virtually . Additional information can be found here. NTIA Listening Session: NTIA will hold a virtual listening session to solicit input on challenges and opportunities to data center growth, resilience, and security on July 22. Additional information can be found here.

Draft White Paper on 5G Network Security Design Principles: On June 17, NIST released for comment another white paper in the 5G cybersecurity project series, CSWP 36E: Network Security Design Principles. Comments are due July 17.

NIST Holds IoT Cybersecurity Workshop June 18: NIST held a virtual workshop to discuss the proposed revisions to NISTIR 8259: Foundational Cybersecurity Activities for IoT Device Manufacturers, on June 18. Comments on the draft revision are due July 14.

NIST Releases Discussion Essay on Federal Agency IoT Guidance: NIST has released for comment a "discussion essay" seeking feedback on proposed future changes to SP 800-213: IoT Device Cybersecurity Guidance for the Federal Government: Establishing IoT Device Cybersecurity Requirements, and the associated requirements list SP 800-213A. Comments on the essay are due July 31.

