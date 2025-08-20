FCC Download: Monthly Updates - August 2025

Welcome to our monthly update on significant FCC actions and filing deadlines. The FCC continues to repeal outdated rules and adopt new rules to streamline its regulatory processes. New and proposed rules may significantly affect your business. Please let us know if you want additional details about compliance requirements or would like to file comments on proposed rules to protect and promote your company's interests.

Latest Signals from the FCC

This newsletter covers the FCC's July and August 2025 meetings which occurred within weeks of each other.

FCC July 24, 2025 Open Meeting

The following items were approved at the July Open Commission Meeting:

Accelerating Upgrade Away from Old Copper Line Networks – This Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) seeks comment on deregulatory options, including revising network change disclosure requirements and streamlining Section214(a) discontinuance procedures. The goal is to reduce regulatory barriers and costs, encouraging carriers to expedite the transition from copper-wired systems to next generation broadband communication networks, while ensuring emergency service continuity. Comments will be due 30 days after publication in the Federal Register.

FCC August 7, 2025 Open Meeting

The following items were approved at the August Open Commission Meeting:

Revamping NEPA Review to Accelerate Infrastructure Deployment – This NPRM aims to overhaul the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process to accelerate permitting and high-speed infrastructure bills. The proposed changes aim to streamline reviews for wireless and broadband infrastructure projects, reducing delays and aligning FCC rules with updated federal requirements. Comments will be due 30 days after publication in the Federal Register.

The following items were adopted prior to the August Open Meeting and removed from the meeting agenda:

Evaluating the Deployment of Advanced Telecommunications – Through this Notice of Inquiry the Commission initiates its annual evaluation of whether advanced telecommunications capabilities are being deployed to all Americans in a reasonable and timely manner, as mandated by section 706 of the Telecommunications Act of 1996. The inquiry seeks public input on current deployment status, challenges faced by providers and consumers, and potential policy measures to accelerate infrastructure expansion. Comments are due September 8, 2025.

September Filing Requirements

FCC Broadband Data Collection Report (BDC Report)

Who: Facilities-based providers of fixed and/or mobile broadband internet access service or mobile voice service with at least one end user and all providers of fixed voice service (including local telephone service providers and interconnected voice over internet protocol (VoIP) service providers with at least one end user.

What: BDC Report collects broadband availability and other data on a semi-annual basis (data as of June 30 is reported by September 1 and data as of December 31 is reported by March 1). Each filing must include information about the filer and, depending on the type of filer, broadband availability data (including supporting data), broadband subscription data, voice availability data, and/or voice subscription data.

When: September 1, 2025.

How: Filers submit the report through the Broadband Data Collection System.

FCC Annual Regulatory Fees

Who: Broadcast licensees, wireless licensees, wireline and VoIP providers, satellite and earth station operations, and international services.

What: Regulatory fees must be paid for authorizations that were granted on or before October 1, 2024. Failure to meet the regulatory fee payment deadline will result in the assessment of late payment penalties, set by statute at 25%.

When: September 26, 2025.

How: All regulatory fee payors are required to use CORES for fee filing.

FCC and Telecom: Next Transmissions

The Commission's next meeting is scheduled for September 30, 2025.

Navigating the FCC's rules and latest moves? Dial into our expertise and let's discuss your next steps.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.